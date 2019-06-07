There were 362 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 155,981 in the last 365 days.

Senvest Capital Inc. Announces Voting Results from its 2019 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

MONTREAL, June 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Senvest Capital Inc. (the “Corporation”) (TSX: SEC) is pleased to announce the voting results from its annual meeting of shareholders held on June 7, 2019 (the “Meeting”).

/EIN News/ -- Election of Directors

The following six director nominees, proposed by management, were elected at the Meeting:

Name of
Nominee		  
Votes For		  
Percent		  
Votes Withheld		  
Percent
Victor Mashaal   1,723,820   99.88%   2,098   0.12%
Ronald G. Assaf   1,725,794   99.99%   124   0.01%
David E. Basner   1,724,818   99.94%   1,100   0.06%
Frank Daniel   1,722,820   99.82%   3,098   0.18%
Jeffrey Jonas   1,725,818   99.99%   100   0.01%
Richard Mashaal   1,722,820   99.82%   3,098   0.18%

Appointment of Auditors

PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP were reappointed as the Corporation’s auditors.

About Senvest

Senvest and its subsidiaries have business activities in merchant banking, asset management, real estate and electronic security.

For more information, please contact Mr. George Malikotsis, Vice President, Finance of Senvest Capital Inc., at (514) 281-8082.

