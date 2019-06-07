UPDATE: MisMacK, Canada’s Newest Professional, Clean Beauty Brand, is GOING to L.A. in Honor of the MTV Nominees

SALMON ARM, British Columbia, June 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Setting out to revolutionize Canada’s clean beauty world, newly launched MisMacK Clean Cosmetics will soon have its products in the hands of the many celebrities and VIPs of Hollywood at the Secret Room Events Gift Giving Style Lounge in honor of the MTV Nominees in Los Angeles later this month (not affiliated with Viacom). MisMacK is the only Canadian cosmetic brand invited to take part in the well-publicized gift giving event.

/EIN News/ -- “We are thrilled to get our products in front of a wide variety of performers and A-listers,” says founder Missy MacKintosh, who will attend the gifting event on June 13th. “It is an honour to be the only Canadian cosmetic company selected to be there.”

This announcement comes on the heels of MisMacK’s highly anticipated launch of 6 new products. MisMacK is the first ever Canadian-manufactured, professional-grade full line of clean makeup. Designed by professional makeup artist Missy MacKintosh, MisMacK pre-launched its first product, GlitterEnvi on Earth Day in 2018; Canada’s first environmentally friendly glitter. Now, the MisMacK line includes 6 additional incredible new products in a variety of shades for avid makeup lovers and makeup artists alike who have been waiting for professional quality, clean makeup with an edge, safe and free of toxic, dangerous chemicals.

“Our products only contain ingredients considered extremely safe by the Environmental Working Group (EWG),” says founder Missy MacKintosh. “In fact, the ingredients all score a ‘1’ out of ’10’ on the toxicity scale on EWG’s site.”

As Canada’s newest and most innovative clean beauty line, MisMacK has identified Eco-Certified proprietary ingredients designed to both hydrate skin and stand up to the high expectations of professional makeup artists and performers. MisMacK’s ingredients and products are sustainably sourced, PETA - cruelty free, PETA vegan, manufactured in a Health Canada regulated facility and packaged in sustainably sourced packaging.

Current offerings of the product line include:

- 7 shades of Moisture Locking Lipsticks

- 10 shades of Flawless Foundation

- 14 shades ART Shadow and a Magnetic ART Palette option

- Gaia Lip Gloss

- The BLUR Setting Powder

- 7 Shades of Biodegradable Glitter

The line is available online at mismack.com

For more information or media inquiries, contact:

Missy MacKintosh

media@mismack.com

250.517.8300

Instagram: @mismackcosmetics



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.