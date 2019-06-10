The Differences between Cosmetic and Plastic Surgery, explained by plastic & reconstructive surgeon Tansar Mir, MD

Website of Dr Tansar N Mir, New York Dr Tansar N Mir, New York, on Dr Oz Show Dr Tansar Mir, New York, on television show The Doctors Dr Tansar Mir operating on a patient in a publicized case, photograph by Susan Watts, New York Daily News Dr Tansar Mir, New York, on television show The Doctors

Plastic surgery and cosmetic surgery are not the same thing, and they have different purposes. In a new article, surgeon Dr. Tansar N. Mir explains.

plastic surgery is linked with facilitating the reconstruction of the body and facial defects that happen because of birth disorders, a disease, trauma, or burns.” — Dr. Tansar Mir, Plastic Surgeon in New York

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cosmetic surgeries and plastic surgeries are not the same. If you have carried the perception that the terms ‘plastic surgery’ and ‘cosmetic surgery’ could be used interchangeably, then you aren’t alone. A huge number of people foster the perception that plastic surgery is the same as cosmetic surgery. This is because a huge number of plastic surgeons perform cosmetic surgery as well. Knowing this, both the descriptions are confusing and result in people misinterpreting the two.To explain, medical doctor and surgeon Tansar Mir , MD has published an informational article on this subject in an easy-to-understand way. The complete article will be published on the Blog of Dr. Mir at https://tansarmirmd.home.blog/ Cosmetic surgeries and plastic surgeries might be closely related to each other, but they are miles apart when it comes to differences. Here we look at some of the differences between plastic surgery and cosmetic surgery.Plastic Surgery and Cosmetic Surgery Don’t Have the Same Purpose. While both cosmetic and plastic surgery is focused on enhancing a patient’s body, the philosophies behind both these methods are quite different in nature. The procedures, principles, and techniques for cosmetic surgery are focused on enhancing the appearance of a person. Cosmetic surgery is purely linked with improving the overall aesthetics, symmetry, and proportions of a person’s figure and appearance. Cosmetic surgery is host to experts and doctors from numerous fields, including plastic surgeons.The different treatments for cosmetic surgery procedures include:* Facial Contouring: This includes chin and cheek enhancement with rhinoplasty* Breast Enhancement: Linked with increasing the overall aesthetics of your breast. Done through a lift, reduction, or augmentation.* Body Contouring: Includes weight loss and treatment options such as tummy tuck, gynecomastia treatment, and liposuction.* Facial Rejuvenation: Facelift, eyelid lift, brow lift, and neck lift* Skin Rejuvenation: Includes skin treatment methods such as Botox, laser resurfacing, and filler treatments.While cosmetic surgery includes the techniques and treatments mentioned above, plastic surgery is linked with facilitating the reconstruction of the body and facial defects that happen because of birth disorders, a disease, trauma, or burns. Plastic surgery is believed to be a reconstructive treatment option and is meant for correcting the dysfunctional areas within your body.Many of the plastic surgeons out there go through an extensive training session for cosmetic surgery, which helps them in catering their services according to the demands of the visitor. Quite recently, the American Society of Plastic and Reconstructive Surgeons renamed itself to the American Society of Plastic Surgeons, which helped many believe that plastic surgery and reconstructive surgery is pretty much the same thing.The different examples that we see around plastic procedures include:* Reconstruction of the breast* Burn repair surgery* Lower extremity reconstruction* Scar revision surgery* Hand surgeryProfessionals that start working as plastic surgeons follow a defined route to their career, which includes going through a five-year residency program, followed by a specific residency program for plastic surgeons. The training helps them with presenting their offerings to patients who require plastic surgeries.Dr. Tansar Naveed Mir Dr. Tansar N. Mir is a plastic & reconstructive surgeon in New York. Dr. Mir received his Doctorate of Medicine with Recognition in Research from the State University of New York at Stony Brook School of Medicine after graduating from Franklin & Marshall College in Lancaster, Pennsylvania with his Bachelor of Arts in Neuroscience. Dr. Mir completed his internship and residency in General Surgery at Lenox Hill Hospital, New York, NY and his residency/fellowship in Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery with the Long Island Plastic Surgical Group through Nassau University Medical Center. Dr. Mir is a double board-certified Plastic and Reconstructive Surgeon who is certified by the American Board of Surgery and the American Board of Plastic Surgery.References:Videos:The Doctors Television Show: Earlier this year we met Dakota who was disfigured by black market silicone butt injections. Watch as plastic surgeon Dr. Tansar Mir performs her silicone removal surgery. To see how the procedure transformed Dakota’s life, see this video.Stony Brook University: Tansar Mir, MD '04 Plastic Surgeon, Tansar Mir Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery

