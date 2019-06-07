Vice President stresses Quiçama economic potential

Luanda, ANGOLA, June 7 - Angola's Vice President Bornito de Sousa Thursday acknowledged the economic potential of the municipality of Quiçama, Luanda province.,

The Vice President, who started his visit on Wednesday, pledged to work on improvement of the living conditions of the region.

Answering the concerns raised at a meeting to hear the local communities, Bornito de Sousa said it makes no sense that communities near the country’s capital be in "vulnerable" conditions.

Speaking to the press, the Vice President also pledged to tackle in short time the water and electricity supply in the communities of Quiçama municipality.

Bornito de Sousa said he felt "strong" will of people to participate in the development of their communities.

He said he believed that it was possible to connect Muxima town (Luanda) to Gabela (Cuanza Sul) and the commune of Quixingue through Dondo (Cuanza Norte) in medium term.

The chieftain of Quiçama, Paulo Kikulo, who was speaking on behalf of the local inhabitants, asked the government for construction of hospital, reduce dependence on the thermal station and set up drinking water abstraction stations in communes such as Mumbondo, Quixingue and Demba-Chio.

The Vice president also visited the municipal infrastructure including the national park of Quissama in the commune of Cabo Ledo, 20 km from Muxima on Thursday.

