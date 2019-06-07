Zhang Investor Law Reminds Investors of June 14 Deadline in Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Taronis Technologies, Inc. – TRNX

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, June 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zhang Investor Law announces the filing of a class action lawsuit on behalf of shareholders who bought shares of Taronis Technologies, Inc. f/k/a MagneGas Applied Technology (NASDAQ: TRNX) from January 28, 2019 through February 12, 2019, inclusive (the “Class Period”). The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for Taronis investors under the federal securities laws.



If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than June 14, 2019. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to join the litigation http://zhanginvestorlaw.com/join-action-form/?slug=taronis-technologies-inc&id=1825 or to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Sophie Zhang, Esq. or Spencer Lee toll-free at 800-991-3756 or email info@zhanginvestorlaw.com , slee@zhanginvestorlaw.com for information on the class action.

According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Taronis did not have a contract with the City of San Diego; (2) Taronis and its management had engaged in a scheme to defraud; and (3) that as a result of the foregoing, Taronis’ public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

A class has not been certified. You may retain counsel of your choice. You may take no action at this time and be an absent class member. Your ability to obtain a recovery is not dependent upon being a lead plaintiff.

