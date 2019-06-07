Feeding Pennsylvania Awarded $50K as Beneficiary of Third Annual PSECU Chips In Golf Outing

/EIN News/ -- Harrisburg, PA, June 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pennsylvania’s largest credit union, PSECU , hosted 123 golfers for its third annual PSECU Chips In Golf Outing, a project of The Foundation for Enhancing Communities, on Thursday, June 6 at Dauphin Highlands Golf Course. Supported by 23 sponsors, the event raised $50,000 for this year’s beneficiary – Feeding Pennsylvania .

Barb Bowker, PSECU Vice President of Marketing and Membership Development (left), presents Jane Clements-Smith, Feeding Pennsylvania Executive Director (right), with a check for $50K at the 2019 PSECU Chips In Golf Outing on June 6.









“In the credit union ‘people helping people’ spirit, each year we organize the PSECU Chips In Golf Outing to raise money that will support the work of a nonprofit organization whose efforts help fulfill critical statewide needs,” explained George Rudolph, PSECU’s President and the event’s 2019 Honorary Chair. “Hunger is a major issue that affects one-in-eight people in Pennsylvania. On behalf of PSECU’s more than 450,000 members, we’re pleased to have this opportunity to contribute to Feeding Pennsylvania’s mission and help bring food assistance to those who need it.”

Through a statewide network of eight affiliated food banks, Feeding Pennsylvania secures food and other resources to reduce hunger throughout Pennsylvania. It serves more than two million low-income individuals annually by distributing more than 160 million pounds of food to communities in need.

“Feeding Pennsylvania would like to thank PSECU and all of the Chips In Golf Outing sponsors for their generosity and commitment to fighting hunger in Pennsylvania,” said Jane Clements-Smith, Executive Director of Feeding Pennsylvania. “With 1.6 million Pennsylvanians facing hunger, half a million of whom are children, our member food banks are on the front lines, dedicated to making sure that all Pennsylvanians have access to nutritious food. We are grateful for PSECU’s ongoing support of our statewide efforts and look forward to putting these funds to good use.”

Following breakfast and a warm-up period for participants, the golf outing began with a shotgun start at 8 a.m. An awards lunch concluded the event. Listed below, sponsors were integral to the success of the third annual PSECU Chips In Golf Outing.

“Since the PSECU Chips In Golf Outing started three years ago, we’ve been able to raise a cumulative total of more than $100,000 to support worthy causes in our community, including the American Heart Association and the American Stroke Association, Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals®, and this year’s beneficiary, Feeding Pennsylvania,” added Rudolph. “Thank you to our many sponsors, donors, partners, and dedicated staff who’ve all come together to make it possible.”

In 2017, the inaugural PSECU Chips In Golf Outing raised $17,311 for the American Heart Association and the American Stroke Association. PSECU's event last year raised $36,220 in support of five Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals across Pennsylvania.

About PSECU

Opened in 1934, PSECU was founded by 22 ordinary people who made an extraordinary commitment to each other: To create a financial institution where pooled resources benefit all members. Today, we are a full-service credit union serving more than 450,000 members and have over $5 billion in assets. As a not-for-profit financial institution, our goal remains to help our members and their families achieve a better life. For more information about PSECU, visit psecu.com . View our Community Report Card to learn how we contribute to the greater good.

About Feeding Pennsylvania

Feeding Pennsylvania is a collaborative effort of eight Feeding America-affiliated food banks in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. The mission of Feeding Pennsylvania is to promote and aid our member food banks in securing food and other resources to reduce hunger and food insecurity in our communities and across Pennsylvania and to provide a shared voice on the issues of hunger and food access within the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. For more information about Feeding Pennsylvania, please visit www.feedingpa.org , connect with us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/FeedingPennsylvania , and follow us on Twitter and Instagram @FeedingPA.

