Food Aid Day – The Works Gourmet Burger Bistro Charity BBQ

/EIN News/ -- OTTAWA, June 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ottawa Food Bank’s 15th annual Food Aid Day Barbeque to help raise money for families in need will be held on Friday June 7th, 2019 from 11AM – 2PM at City Hall.



“We are proud to contribute to such a worthwhile cause, supporting the Ottawa Food Bank and our local farmers in the Ottawa area for the 13th year in a row. With The WORKS originating in Ottawa back in 2001, we take this responsibility very seriously,” said Bruce Miller, President. “In each of the neighbourhoods in which we do business, we try to give back to the communities through our own charitable initiatives and local fundraisers and we look forward to exceeding last year's efforts this year in Ottawa,” says Bruce Miller.

This yearly barbeque is one of the biggest annual events in Ottawa to raise money for families in need with lots of activities throughout the day such as the Mayor's rural expo, animals, live entertainment, and a cow-milking contest. A WORKS burger lunch can be purchased for $10 and includes a juicy, flame-grilled WORKS gourmet burger with all proceeds are going to the Ottawa Food Bank.

Donations are also accepted online at www.ottawafoodbank.ca or for more information call 613-745-7001.

About The WORKS Gourmet Burger Bistro

Open since 2001, the full-service neighbourhood bistro is known for its more than 50 different, hand-prepared gourmet burgers, bottomless fresh hand-cut fries, cool classic shakes and ice cold beer, which are all 100 percent Canadian. The WORKS offers guests nine different patty options as well as gluten-free and vegetarian combinations to choose from. The WORKS is now open in 27 locations in Ontario, offering the ultimate fresh gourmet burger experience in each neighbourhood. For more information on The WORKS in each community visit www.worksburger.com , on Facebook www.facebook.com/worksburger , or get daily updates by following @WORKSBURGER on Twitter and by joining the conversation at #myworksburger.

For more information, or to set up an interview with Bruce Miller please contact:

Wendy Spence, Director of Marketing

wendys@mtygroup.com

905-745-2338



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.