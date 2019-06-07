Cuba: Angolan president writes to Cuban counterpart

Havana, ANGOLA, June 7 - Angolan head of state João Lourenço Thursday sent a message to his Cuban counterpart Miguel Díaz Canelay, which extols the historic ties between the two states.,

The letter was delivered by Angolan Foreign minister Manuel Augusto during an audience granted by Miguel Canelay, as part of his three-day official visit to the Island.

The Angolan top diplomat also met with the Cuban counterpart Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla, and minister of Foreign Trade and Investment, Rodrigo Malmierca Díaz.

Manuel Augusto also visited the Center for Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology of Cuba.

The Angolan Foreign Affairs minister met with diplomatic corps accredited in the Caribbean country.

Still, under his three-day visiting agenda, the Angolan official met with representatives of Angolan students in Cuba.

The meeting enabled the minister to learn of the constraints related to the payment of the complement of scholarships.

Clarifying on the matter, State Secretary for Finance and Treasury, Vera Daves, who accompanied Minister Manuel Augusto at the meeting, explained that the Angolan government is having difficulties in making funds available, acquiring foreign currency and transferring them.

At the end of the meeting, Manuel Augusto pledged to bring the concerns to the country's competent authorities.

