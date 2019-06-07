Axzon partners with Convergence Systems to Deliver Handheld Reader Solution for Sensing Applications

Axzon

The CS108 handheld sled reader from Convergence Systems Limited (CSL) now fully supports Axzon’s Magnus family of smart passive UHF RFID sensors.

AUSTIN, UNITED STATES, June 7, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Axzon, the world leader in the passive sensor market, continues to expand the portfolio of readers compatible with its smart passive sensors with CSL's CS108 handheld sled reader. The CS108 reader features seamless Bluetooth® integration with Android, iPhone and Windows operating systems, an optional 2D barcode module and a read range of over 18 meters.

Thanks to their versatility in form and function, Axzon's smart passive sensors find widespread use in many applications across industries like logistics, industrial operations and healthcare. However, many of these sensing applications cannot be optimally served with a fixed reader solution. For such applications, the CS108 offers a robust, ruggedized and portable alternative. The ability to attach to any handheld device, a mobile phone or smaller tablets, with the CS108 allows for greater user convenience and optimized total cost.

The CS108 reader app, is available on Android, iPhone and Windows app stores, provides a special utility to read Axzon's temperature and moisture sensors in an intuitive and convenient manner. This enables a ready-out-of-the-box solution for customers to quickly evaluate Axzon's passive sensor performance for their applications. Other in-app utilities allow this sensor data to be routed to a network database for analytics and insights, thus allowing customers to move seamlessly from pilot to production. CSL offers development kits, tools, sample code and developer community support for customers to develop their own apps.

"We are very excited to offer Convergence System Limited's CS108 handheld sled reader as part of our IoT sensing solution. Sled handheld readers are an integral part of our ecosystem, using existing mobile devices to serve as sensor data hub, allowing scale, growth and new applications with justifiable ROI. We are looking forward to further expand our partnerships by jointly serving more applications and customers," says Shahriar Rokhsaz, CEO of Axzon.

"CSL's engineering team is committed to providing support for the Magnus sensor tag family. We believe that Axzon is establishing an early leadership position in the incorporation of industry accepted UHF RFID tag protocol combined with their integrated environmental sensors. The CS108 as well as all of our CSL stationary readers are now "out-of-the box" ready to read Axzon's Magnus sensor tag," says Jerry C. Garrett, Managing Director, Convergence Systems Limited.

For more information on the CS108 handheld reader, please visit http://www.convergence.com.hk/cs108/.

About Axzon

Based in Austin, Texas, Axzon (formerly RFMicron, Inc) produces end-to-end wireless sensing solutions that bring the Internet of Things (IoT) to industry and businesses in need of real-time business insights into productivity, performance, and environmental threats along their supply chain. Since its founding in 2006, Axzon has led the expansion of sensing capabilities to meet the unique, large-scale demands of businesses whose success depends on knowing more about their operating conditions, including automotive manufacturing, healthcare, predictive maintenance, switchgear, cold-chain and data centers. Axzon’s solutions include wireless Smart Passive Sensors™, SMART Edge™ systems, and other patented and patent-pending industrial IoT solutions.

Learn more at www.axzon.com.

Axzon, Axzon, Inc., and the Axzon logo, as well as the product and service names mentioned herein, are the registered trademarks of Axzon, Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Although websites may be referenced in this news release, information on those websites is not to be incorporated herein.



