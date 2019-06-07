VIVIDGRO’S NEW VEGMAX AND FLOWERMAX LED GROW LIGHTS DEBUT AT LIFT & CO EXPO TORONTO

High-energy-efficient LED systems feature optimized light spectrum for the most important stages of a plant’s life.

VividGro, a leader in agricultural technology for consumer and commercial applications, is introducing a new line of consumer and professional LED grow lights, specifically optimized for the vegetative and flowering stages. The new LED systems are being shown at the Lift & Co Expo in Toronto’s Metro Centre, Booth #2037.

According to Randy Shipley, VividGro Vice President of Sales, the new lighting systems underscore VividGro’s commitment to lead the industry with the most innovative, cutting-edge technologies. “We have developed low-energy, highly efficient LED fixtures that tailor light quality to the specific needs of cannabis during their most crucial stages of growth - optimized for vegetation and flowering. By providing the optimized light spectrum for each stage, we’re able to increase quality, consistency, and yield,” explained Shipley.

VividGro’s extensive research has shown that LEDs help reduce pest incidence and disease effects on the plant, increase production efficiency and prevent crop losses. Furthermore, LEDs significantly reduce energy costs associated with traditional electric lighting. Studies have further shown that LEDs have the potential to significantly improve cultivation profitability by lowering operating costs, increasing efficiencies and yields, and decreasing cycle times.

VegMax & VegMax Pro - Optimized for the Vegetative Stage

VividGro’s VegMax LED fixture is designed for the early vegetative stage of a plant’s life, and operates in the 5000 K full spectrum of light, basically replicating the same spectrum of light that’s produced during the midday sun. The VegMax takes advantage of high levels of blue wavelengths (approx. 25% of the total PAR) to ensure intense leaf development and strong root growth. The VegMax utilizes industry leading horticultural diodes from Samsung, and is extremely energy efficient, operating from 200 W to 300 W. The fixture’s small footprint, measuring less than 1.5” in height, and acrylic lens, produces an extremely bright, full-spectrum of light that’s cool to the touch, allowing plants to be placed inches away from the light source.

Available immediately, the VegMax carries a suggested list price starting at $449.95.

FlowerMax & FlowerMax Pro - Deliver the Optimum Light Spectrum for Flowering Plants

VividGro’s new FlowerMax delivers light in the 3000 K spectrum, which is particularly well-suited for plants during the crucial flowering stage, by providing high levels of red wavelengths (45% of the total PAR). Light is exceptionally important during the flowering stage, as higher light intensities result in increased growth and yield. The FlowerMax’s light source operates at a wavelength optimized to increase photosynthetic quantum efficiency during the flowering stage, while minimizing those wavelengths that can compromise flowering. Utilizing industry leading horticultural diodes from Samsung, the system is designed to replace traditional 1000 Watt HID lights, at just 600 Watts.

VividGro’s FlowerMax is available immediately starting at a suggest $999.95 list price.

Both the VegMax and Flowermax are designed and assembled in the USA, and come with a limited 5 year warranty on luminaires and 7 years on external LED driver. Check out VividGro’s entire line of LED and indoor farm automation systems at the 2019 Lift Expo Toronto, Booth #2037, in the Metro Toronto Convention Centre.

About VividGro

VividGro is a pioneer in the AgTech space. A spin-off of Lighting Science, a global leader in the research and development of advanced, innovative engineered spectrums for biological, horticultural and consumer LED lighting solutions, VividGro includes Merida and Pegasus as investors. Tailored to the automation and efficiency needs of the indoor agriculture and horticultural markets, VividGro implements solutions that help growers maximize yields and reduce costs. Our state-of-the-art VividGro customized lighting product line delivers optimized PAR to maximize plant growth and PAR efficacy. Our control automation systems and data collection strategies are able to measure and modify growing to help growers learn how to use their resources more efficiently. It is not the lights you use, it is how you use them. Learn more about VividGro at www.VividGro.com and join us on social media at Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

