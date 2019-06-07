Fernhill Corporation to Enter Lucrative Software and Industry Solutions Sector; Appoints Branding and Digital Media Expert Mark Lasky as CEO

/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES, June 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via OTC PR WIRE - Fernhill Corporation (OTC: FERN) announces entry into the Media/Software industry and has appointed Entertainment and Technology Maven Marc Lasky as the Company’s new CEO.



“Expanding into Entertainment and Technology is where we will see maximum return that won’t rely on current investments to thrive,” states exiting CEO Adam Kovacevic. “We feel that upcoming events will have tremendous benefit for shareholders in terms of Lasky and his team bringing near-term value and long-term growth for the Company.”

Lasky will proceed with acquisitions in the space alongside utilization of a proprietary process of Rapid Get To Market (RGTM) development tools that expedite coding for developers taking small businesses and enterprises alike, to the next level.

In the Entertainment and Technology industries, Marc is the 3-time winner of the prestigious NIMA Award for Best Infomercial Production, Best Infomercial Script and Response Show. He created the Psychic Friends Network brand name, helping guide it to its iconic status as the psychic industry leader. Currently, he is the President of a Film and TV Production Company, Pikesville Pictures, and the Founder and Chief Strategist of AgentCorner, a Real Estate referral and matching service.

Lasky has had equal success releasing interactive titles. He founded Agent Corner, the real estate app that matches only top-rated client referrals to a network of aggregated agents. Throughout his career, he has held positions in command of operations, finance, mergers & acquisitions, and creative direction.

"Having a process that allows us to get multiple forms of entertainment to market quickly, at a fraction of the cost, is a real game changer. Now, we can focus on marketing and monetization, instead of redevelopment,” says Mr. Lasky.

Lasky adds: “We were searching for the right scenario within which to build out our future plans, and Fernhill arrived at the perfect time. The planets have aligned, and we will have some very exciting announcements over the next few weeks. Stay tuned.”

