Geyser Brands Inc. Featured in CannabisNewsAudio Broadcast on Surge in Hemp-Based Pet Products

Recent decades have seen growth in the middle class around the world. The growing strength of emerging economies means that more people across Africa and Asia have wealth to spend on goods beyond the essentials. And among the nonessentials many adopt are pets. Pet ownership is growing around the world , and that growth increases the demand for the items needed that come with owning a pet, including grooming, toys and food.

Apawthecary Pets [recently acquired by Geyser Brands Inc. (TSX.V: GYSR) ] provides a range of CBD treats and oral drops designed to improve the health and well-being of dogs. These products have helped owners treat pain, anxiety, and seizures , making life better for their pets. And now the company is adding a new brand, WildTails , with a range of treats for both dogs and cats. Freeze-dried meat treats infused with hemp or CBD, these products minimize processing and the addition of extra ingredients to make a snack that is both natural and good for pets.

About Geyser Brands Inc.

Geyser Brands builds health-based, hemp-CBD consumer products in the nutraceutical, cosmetics, food-and-beverage and pet sectors worldwide. R&D investment in NanoFusion, a proprietary all-natural nanotechnology, delivers topical, cream, beverages and baked goods, oil, and tincture formulations with superior bioavailability and water solubility. Geyser Brands is a Health Canada-approved Licensed Producer (“LP”) in Port Coquitlam, British Columbia, that holds a cultivation license and is anticipating its processing and sales licenses. The company is exclusively focusing on leveraging these assets to provide the regulatory infrastructure for its global brands and distribution strategy, acquiring hemp- and plant-based brands and infusing them with new CBD product lines in jurisdictions where the therapeutic ingredient is legal. The company’s proprietary NanoFusion technology surrounds oils and solves for the insolubility of CBD. Geyser Brands will utilize its 7,000-square-foot licensed facility in British Columbia for the manufacturing and international distribution of its hemp and CBD-based products. For more information, visit the company’s website at www.GeyserBrands.com .

