TYME Announces Abstract Selected for Presentation at the European Society for Medical Oncology 21st World Congress on Gastrointestinal Cancer 2019

SM-88 (racemetyrosine) is an oral, investigational cancer metabolism-based therapy that has demonstrated responses across 15 different cancers



New oral approach aimed at disrupting cancer metabolism in metastatic pancreatic cancer; ~ 50,000 cases annually in U.S. alone

In clinical trials to date, SM-88 demonstrated a favorable safety profile

Initiating pivotal trial in third-line pancreatic cancer expected in Q3’2019

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, June 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: TYME), an emerging biotechnology company developing cancer metabolism-based therapies (CMBTs™), announced that an abstract highlighting clinical data for TYME's lead candidate, oral SM-88 (racemetyrosine), in patients with metastatic pancreatic cancer has been selected for poster presentation at the European Society for Medical Oncology 21st World Congress on Gastrointestinal Cancer (ESMO GI) being held on July 3-6, 2019 in Barcelona, Spain.

Additional information on the meeting can be found on the ESMO World Congress on Gastrointestinal Cancer website: https://www.worldgicancer.com . The full abstracts will be made available for viewing from the Annals of Oncology on Tuesday, July 02, 2019 at 8:00 AM CET.

Details for the presentation are as follows:

Racemetyrosine

Title: SM-88 Therapy in High-Risk Poor Prognosis Pancreatic Cancer (PDAC)

Session Title: Esophageal, Liver, Gastric, Pancreatic and other GI Tumors

Session Date and Time: Thursday, July 4, 2019 10:00 AM CET - 5:15 PM CET

Session Location: Poster Hall

Poster Number: P-059

Abstract Number: 160

About SM-88

SM-88 is an investigational dysfunctional proprietary tyrosine derivative that is hypothesized to interrupt the metabolic processes of cancer cells by breaking down the cells’ key defenses and leading to cell death through oxidative stress and exposure to the body’s natural immune system. Clinical trial data have shown that SM-88 has demonstrated encouraging tumor responses across 15 different cancers, including pancreatic, lung, breast, prostate and sarcoma cancers with minimal serious grade 3 or higher adverse events.

About Tyme Technologies

Tyme Technologies, Inc., is an emerging biotechnology company developing cancer metabolism-based therapeutics that are intended to be broadly effective across tumor types and have low toxicity profiles. Unlike targeted therapies that attempt to regulate specific mutations within cancer, the Company’s therapeutic approach is designed to take advantage of a cancer cell’s innate metabolic weaknesses to compromise its defenses, leading to cell death through oxidative stress and exposure to the body’s natural immune system. For more information, visit www.tymeinc.com . Follow us on social media: @tyme_Inc , LinkedIn , Instagram , Facebook and YouTube .

Forward-Looking Statements/Disclosure Notice

In addition to historical information, this press release contains forward-looking statements under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements within this press release include, without limitation, statements regarding our drug candidate SM-88 and its clinical potential and non-toxic safety profiles, our drug development plans and strategies, ongoing and planned clinical trials, preliminary data results and the therapeutic design and mechanisms of our drug candidates; and readers can identify forward-looking statements by sentences or passages involving the use of terms such “believes,” “expects,” “hopes,” “may,” “will,” “plan,” “intends,” “estimates,” “could,” “should,” “would,” “continue,” “seeks,” or “anticipates,” and similar words (including their use in the negative) or by discussions of future matters such as the development and potential commercialization of our lead drug candidate and of other new products, expected releases of interim or final data from our clinical trials, possible collaborations, the timing, scope and objectives of our ongoing and planned clinical trials and other statements that are not historical. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on management’s current expectations, which are subject to uncertainty, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of TYME’s control. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the TYME’s actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any historical results and future results, performances or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, that the information is of a preliminary nature and may be subject to change; uncertainties inherent in research and development, including the ability to achieve clinical study start and completion dates; the possibility of unfavorable study results, including unfavorable new clinical data and additional analyses of existing data; risks associated with early, initial data, including the risk that the final Phase II data may differ from prior study data or preliminary Phase II data; final results of additional clinical trials that may be different from the preliminary data analysis and may not support further clinical development; that past reported data are not necessarily predictive of future patient or clinical data outcomes; whether and when any applications or other submissions for SM-88 may be filed with regulatory authorities; whether and when regulatory authorities may approve any applications or submissions; decisions by regulatory authorities regarding labeling and other matters that could affect commercial availability of SM-88; competitive developments; and the factors described in the section captioned “Risk Factors” of TYME’s Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on June 13, 2018, as well as subsequent reports we file from time to time with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (available at www.sec.gov).

The information contained in this press release is as of its release date and TYME assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements contained in this release as a result of future events or developments.

