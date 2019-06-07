Former Minister rejects in court any financial responsibility

Luanda, ANGOLA, June 7 - The former Transport minister, Augusto Tomás, rejected on Thursday in court to have had any financial responsibility over the revenues of the National Shippers Council (CNC). ,

The former government official, who is in the third day of interrogations in the trial, reiterated that the CNC has double subordination being one of them to the Ministry of Transport, while other is to the Finance Ministry.

According to the ex-minister, the double subordination includes the control of the revenues levied by the CNC by the Finance ministry.

He also said that during the 10 years he was at the helm of the Transport Ministry, the revenues levied by the National Shippers Council used to be sent to the Treasury Account and the accounting reports were submitted to the Finance Ministry.

The ex- minister, who is since Monday under trial, is accused of illegally appropriate over 1 billion of kwanzas, USD 40 million and 13 million of Euro from the National Shippers Council.

