VERUS INTERNATIONAL NAMES CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

Gaithersburg, MD, June 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verus International, Inc. (“Verus” or the “Company”) (OTC:VRUS) is pleased to announce that Christopher Cutchens has been appointed as the Company’s Chief Financial Officer, effective June 1, 2019. As part of this appointment, Mr. Cutchens has relocated to Verus’ Maryland office.



“We have so many things in work, that appointing a full-time CFO on premises has become a critical need. I am looking forward to having another key member of our staff under the same roof,” said Anshu Bhatnagar, Verus’ CEO.

Mr. Cutchens has more than two decades of experience in public and private corporate finance, so his depth of knowledge will be invaluable as Verus extends its reach into new geographies and product categories. Most recently, Chris served as the Managing Partner of Cutchens Group, LLC, a consulting firm specializing in providing operational and financial services to both public and private companies and Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer of DirectView Holdings, Inc., a company that provides security and surveillance and video conference services. In addition, Chris has served in various leadership positions at private companies, including: Executive Vice President, Chief Operating Officer and Financial Officer of MidAmerica Administrative & Retirement Solutions, LLC, a private company that provides employee benefit programs to plan sponsors and employees; and Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Aspire Financial Services, LLC, a private company that is a service provider of retirement solutions.

Chris has also held various leadership positions at public companies, including: Corporate Controller of Watsco, Inc., one of the largest publicly-traded distributor of air conditioning and refrigeration equipment and parts in the U.S.; and Director of Corporate Accounting and Financial Reporting at MarineMax, Inc., one of the largest publicly traded recreational boat retailer in the U.S.

“As I grew to know the Verus story and began to understand the significant growth potential, I decided that this would be a perfect time to join the Company,” explained Mr. Cutchens. “Anshu’s entrepreneurial spirt and the potential size of this opportunity were both very appealing. I am excited to be part of a true growth story at such an early stage.”

About Verus International, Inc.

Verus International operates an international food subsidiary, Verus Foods, Inc. that sells branded consumer products to customers worldwide. The Company trades on the OTC market (OTC:VRUS). Investors can find Real-Time quotes and market information for the company on www.otcmarkets.com . Additional information is also available at the Company website: www.verusfoods.com.

