Applied Materials Announces Cash Dividend

SANTA CLARA, Calif., June 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Materials, Inc. today announced that its Board of Directors has approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.21 per share payable on the company’s common stock. The dividend is payable on Sept. 12, 2019 to shareholders of record as of Aug. 22, 2019.



/EIN News/ -- The quarterly cash dividend is a key component of Applied’s capital allocation strategy. In the second quarter of fiscal 2019, Applied returned $814 million to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases. The company had nearly $3 billion remaining in its share buyback authorization at the end of the period.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc. (Nasdaq: AMAT) is the leader in materials engineering solutions used to produce virtually every new chip and advanced display in the world. Our expertise in modifying materials at atomic levels and on an industrial scale enables customers to transform possibilities into reality. At Applied Materials, our innovations make possible the technology shaping the future. Learn more at www.appliedmaterials.com.

