Global Powder Coating Equipment Market to hit $8.82 Bn by 2025 – Industry Analysis by Recent Development, Business Opportunities, & Technology Trends: Adroit Market Research

Automotive application dominated the global powder coating equipment market in 2018 by accounting more than 20% of the overall market share. Latin America powder coating equipment industry is largely driven by proliferating automotive industry and rising demand for furniture industry

The global powder coating equipment market size is projected to reach USD 8.82 billion by 2025. Accelerating demand for powder coatings from automotive and home appliance industries is expected to encourage manufacturers to expand its product portfolio to gain market competitiveness. For instance, in 2016, Axalta Coating Systems, a U.S. based company specialized in manufacturing and developing coatings for industrial applications, light and heavy commercial vehicles, and refinish applications introduced new corrosion-resistant internal pipe coatings. Additionally, the company has launched more than 200 new products in 2018.

This study on powder coating equipment market evaluates the market demand and trends for the period 2015 to 2025. The report includes the historic trends from 2015 to 2018 and market forecast from 2019 to 2025. The report studies the current status and future prospects of the market at global and regional level. The global powder coating equipment market is segmented on the basis of products, applications and regions.

The report studies the global powder coating equipment industry by evaluating the market using Porter’s five forces analysis, key industry trends, value chain analysis, and overview of the global coating industry. Additionally, the report offers in-depth analysis of the competitive landscape with company profiles of global as well as local manufacturers.

The “Global Powder Coating Equipment Market Size by Product (Ovens & Booths, Powder Coats Guns and Others) by Application (Consumer Goods, Architectural, Automotive, General Industries, Furniture’s and Others) by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East and Africa) and Forecast 2019 to 2025” study provides an elaborative view of historic, present and forecasted market estimates.

Rising environmental concern followed by stringent government regulations has forced manufacturers to adopt powder coating technology instead of solvent-based paints. Moreover, availability of wide range of powder coating variants such as satin, clear, flat, gloss, fluorescent and glitter, wrinkle, iridescent and metallic is expected to increase value and viability for a wide range of applications. Furthermore, improving food quality, environment-friendly manufacturing process, high reaction specificity and growing awareness about nutritional and healthy food is expected to increase its penetration in consumer goods application.

Powder coat guns dominated the product segment of global powder coating equipment market. Numerous benefits such as high transfer rate, high speed and cost effectiveness, along with application incumbency has increased its popularity over the past few years. Moreover, the transfer rate of powder is 80%, which ensures better coverage area and higher transfer rate as compared to ovens and booths. Furthermore, these spray guns are extensively used by automotive industry as they can efficiently coat on the most difficult automotive parts.



Europe has the presence of leading coating producers such as Akzo Nobel, BASF, Jotun, Hempel, Beckers Group, Tikkurila, Brillux, Cromology, Meffert, Teknos, and Mankiewicz. In 2018, European powder coating equipment market was accounted for more than 25% of overall market share. Well-established automotive industry in Germany, UK, France, and Spain is expected to increase market concentration over the coming years.

The global powder coating equipment industry is highly fragmented in nature as large number of unorganized manufacturers are operating in India, China, and Brazil. Some prominent manufacturers operating in this industry are Nordson Corporation, Carlisle, WAGNER, Hangzhou Color Powder Coating Equipment Co., SATA GmbH & Co. KG, IHI Ionbond Ag, GEMA AG, Anest Iwata, Valco Melton and Plasma Powders & Systems Inc.

