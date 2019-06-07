Mammoth Issues Statement Regarding Its Work in Puerto Rico

/EIN News/ -- OKLAHOMA CITY, June 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (“Mammoth”) (NASDAQ:TUSK) today released the following statement.



Following Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico and its complete destruction of the Island’s power grid, Mammoth, through its wholly owned subsidiary Cobra, made a proposal to do reconstruction work to help restore power and rebuild Puerto Rico’s grid. This solicitation was reviewed by the Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority (PREPA) and Cobra was awarded an initial $200 million reconstruction contract in 2017. Through five separate amendments to the original contract, the aggregate contract amount was eventually increased to up to $945 million. A second contract, in the amount of up to $900 million, was awarded to Cobra by PREPA in response to a Request For Proposals (RFP) process.

Cobra’s work entailed repairing and replacing the electrical grid in Puerto Rico in an extraordinarily challenging environment. The Island was without power; critical infrastructure, including roads and bridges, had been destroyed or severely damaged; housing was not available for the numerous workers needed to undertake repair work; and there were many other obstacles to the work to be performed by Cobra. Despite these extreme difficulties, Cobra mobilized and delivered a large work force, arranged for the delivery of heavy equipment to the Island and otherwise undertook a herculean effort to perform the work it had contracted to provide. As part of its efforts, Cobra obtained and transported to Puerto Rico offshore housing for its personnel so that it did not add an additional burden to the already challenging circumstances on the Island. Within 7 days following the initial contract award, Cobra had an advance crew of approximately 35 employees on site in Puerto Rico. Approximately 30 days later more than 600 Cobra employees were engaged in providing critical work.

All of the agreements relating to the work provided by Cobra were negotiated, and entered into, with PREPA. The detailed agreements set forth the rates charged by Cobra and well as other information regarding the services to be performed. PREPA was assisted by various agencies including the Office of Contract and Procurement Compliance (OCPC), the Financial Oversight and Management Board (FOMB), the Governor’s Office and the Central Office of Recovery, Reconstruction and Resiliency (COR3). In addition, PREPA’s outside counsel, which is also representing PREPA in its chapter 11 bankruptcy case, participated in negotiating the agreements with Cobra, and various other parties had oversight roles as a result of PREPA’s bankruptcy filing.

PREPA regularly and thoroughly reviewed Cobra’s work. In addition to ongoing oversight of the services performed to ensure that work was being provided in a thorough and professional manner and consistent with industry standards, PREPA performed a detailed review of invoices submitted by Cobra to ensure that all payments were made in accordance with the contracts and in connection with services that had been properly provided. When work was completed on an individual project basis, an invoice was issued to PREPA for the specific project. As of April 10, 2019, Cobra has submitted approximately $1,296 million in invoices and received approximately $1,057 million in payments.

Given the magnitude of the total costs of the project and its importance to the Island’s economy, Cobra has faced significant governmental scrutiny since the commencement of the work. Cobra has met with various congressional members visiting the Island to review the work and assess the damage. In addition, Cobra has been in contact with a number of US government agencies and local Puerto Rico authorities throughout the process. Further, it has been reported that an independent evaluation of Cobra’s work by the Rand Corporation said that the contract rates charged for its services were reasonable considering the “situational uncertainty that prevailed” after Hurricane Maria.

Mammoth stands by the quality and reasonableness of its work and welcomes an open inquiry into its performance.

About Mammoth Energy Services, Inc.

Mammoth is an integrated, growth-oriented energy service company serving companies engaged in the exploration and development of North American onshore unconventional oil and natural gas reserves and government-funded utilities, private utilities, public investor-owned utilities and co-operative utilities through its energy infrastructure services. Mammoth’s suite of services and products include: pressure pumping services, infrastructure services, natural sand and proppant services, contract land and directional drilling services and other services.

