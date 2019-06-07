Global (IT) Information Technology Market Segmentation, Drivers, Restrains, And Major Players

The Business Research Company offers IT Services Market By Type, Market Information And Market Characteristics– Global Forecast To 2022 to its research store.

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 7, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global market for information technology services is expected to reach a value of nearly above $3.5 trillion by 2022, having grown at an annual rate of above 11% since 2018.

Growth in the historic period resulted from strong economic growth in emerging markets, technology development, B2B & B2C mobility, high valuations of information technology companies. Going forward, faster economic growth, increasing investments in smart cities, increase in outsourcing and Internet of Things (IoT) will drive growth. Factors that negatively affected growth in the historic period were multinational operations difficulties and high R&D expenditure. Factors that could hinder the growth of this market in the future are rise in interest rates and infrastructural barriers.

IT services providers apply technical expertise and knowledge to enable organizations and individual users to create, manage and optimize their IT processes. The information technology services industry breaks down into software and BPO services, hardware support services and cloud services.

The market is segmented by type into hardware support services, software & BPO services and cloud services. The hardware support services market accounted for the largest share of the IT services market in 2018 at 48.4%. The cloud services market is expected to be the fastest-growing segment going forward at a CAGR of 12.9%.

Western Europe is the largest market for IT services market, accounting for 32.4% of the global market. It was followed by North America, Asia-Pacific and then the other regions. Going forward, Asia-pacific, and Africa will be the fastest growing regions in this market, where growth will be at a CAGR of 16.7% and 16.3% respectively. This is followed by Middle East and Eastern Europe where the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 15.7% and 14.3% respectively.

Major players in the global information technology services market include Microsoft, CISCO, Fujitsu Ltd., International Business Machines Corporation and Qualcomm.

