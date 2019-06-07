Cabo Ledo locality might serve to boost regional tourism

Luanda, ANGOLA, June 7 - The Cabo Ledo tourism region, in Luanda’s Quiçama Municipality, might be used to leverage regional tourism, said last Thursday the general director of the project, Jacob Moisés. ,

In laying out the Restructuration Plan for Tourism Development in Cabo Ledo, in the ambit of an assessment visit made by Vice President Bornito de Sousa, the director of the project explained that for its materialisation it is necessary an investment of three billion dollars (USD 3 bln).

He disclosed that the state needs to fund the initial part of the project, so that the basic infrastructures in this ambit can start to be built.

He went on to say that the implementation of the project will help to create about 13,000 direct and indirect jobs, among other advantages in the tourism area.

The said project includes the renovation of the Muxima Sanctuary and the construction of a new basilica, as well as the building of a square that host 200,000 people.

Still on Thursday, the Vice President visited, in the same municipality, the thermal station being built, an infant-maternal centre and a school, as well as the Quiçama National Park.

