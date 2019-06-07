João Lourenço receives President Nguesso's envoy

Luanda, ANGOLA, June 7 - The Angolan Head of State, João Lourenço, last Thursday received in an audience, in Luanda, the special envoy of his Congolese counterpart, Dennis Sassou Nguesso, with whom he analysed matters of common interest,

In the end of the audience, the Foreign Affairs minister of the Republic of Congo, Jean-Claude Gakosso, did not speak to the press.

Angola and the Republic of Congo have had regular concert meetings, be it in the ambit of the Southern Africa Development Community (SADC) or the International Conference on the Great Lakes Region (ICGLR), whose chair is currently being held by President Dennis Sassou Nguesso.

