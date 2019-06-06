NetworkNewsWire to Serve as Official Newswire and Media Sponsor of 2019 FWD Pharma Conference

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, June 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NetworkNewsWire – NetworkNewsWire ("NNW"), a multifaceted financial news and publishing company, today announces its participation as the Official Newswire and Media Sponsor for the FWD Pharma Conference, scheduled Aug. 6-8, 2019, at the Doubletree by Hilton Hotel Philadelphia City Center in historic Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.



“FWD Pharma has an impressive strategy of joining industry professionals with interactive panels, case studies and hands-on workshops to help attendees truly understand the importance of today’s digital journey,” said Jonathan Keim, communications director for NetworkNewsWire. “In any data-driven environment, it’s essential to stay up to date on the next-level digital, social and content marketing opportunities raised by fast-paced, technological advancements. We are very excited to join FWD Pharma in their quest to foster a richly rewarding experience for attendees seeking to optimize digital within their own organizations.”

Produced by Lincoln Health Network, FWD Pharma is a three-day forward-thinking, networking-driven educational conference that sets up pharma, life sciences and biotech professionals for success in the shifting landscape of digital trends. FWD Pharma’s reputation as the No. 1 digital transformation event for pharma and biotech leaders is well-earned as it brings senior executives together under four themed programs that identify digital and data priorities to improve collaboration and empower organizations to reach and engage new audiences, build brands and drive product innovation.

“We are looking forward to utilizing the expertise and resources of NetworkNewsWire as we collectively work to create a greater understanding of the positive impact that a comprehensive digital strategy can bring to an organization and its customers,” said Byron Mignanelli, CEO of Lincoln Health Network. “We have crafted an amazing conference that will give attendees the opportunity to meet and network with a diverse group of branding and marketing practitioners within the pharma, life sciences and biotech industries.”

Keynote speakers include Erin Russell, general manager of Spotlyte; Ritesh Patel, chief digital officer/health of Ogilvy; and Carmine Attanasio, senior product manager/digital, Myeloma Marketing with Celgene. A variety of workshops, case studies and roundtable panel discussions led by a diverse group of thought leaders, in addition to multiple networking opportunities planned throughout the event, round out the conference.

To learn more and register, visit: http://www.fwdpharmaconference.com .

