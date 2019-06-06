Intetics Appoints Ivaylo Ivanov as Chief Revenue Officer

Intetics is pleased to announce the appointment of Ivaylo Ivanov as Chief Revenue Officer.

NAPLES, FL, UNITED STATES, June 6, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Intetics is pleased to announce the appointment of Ivaylo Ivanov as Chief Revenue Officer. Ivaylo is responsible for the revenue-generation strategy. His duties include overseeing the sales, marketing, development and execution of go-to-market strategies, leading global teams and building a strong relationship with customers. He reports to COO Serge Stepantsov.

"Ivaylo is an inspiring and proven leader with an impressive track record for growing revenue as well as creating sales and marketing world-class teams. He brings a mix of skills that will be pivotal in our continued growth. We are very pleased he has joined our team," said Intetics COO Serge Stepantsov.

Ivaylo has more than 18 years combined work experience in Global Sales and IT Service Delivery, along with deep expertise in development and execution of go-to-market strategies, leading operations & global teams, managing complex P&L’s, and extensive experience in channel management. He possesses extraordinary skills in executive management and building strong relationships with Fortune 500 customers. Ivaylo spent over 12 years in HP within multiple leadership roles in delivery and sales. Over the last year, he led the sales for global IT and BPO services company in the Americas and APAC regions.

"I am excited to join Intetics and looking forward to win more together in the future. We have top-notch talent onboard. It feels great to be part of that winning team," – said Ivaylo Ivanov CRO.

About Intetics

Intetics is a leading global technology company providing custom software application development, distributed professional teams, software product quality assessment, and “all-things-digital” solutions built with SMAC, RPA, AI/ML, IoT, blockchain, and GIS/UAV/LBS technologies.

Based on proprietary pioneering business models of Offshore Dedicated Team® and Remote In-Sourcing®, an advanced Technical Debt Reduction Platform (TETRA) and measurable SLAs for software engineering, Intetics helps innovative organizations capitalize on global talent with our in-depth engineering expertise based on the Predictive Software Engineering framework.

Intetics' core strength is the design of software products in conditions of incomplete specifications. We have extensive industry expertise in Education, Healthcare, Logistics, Life Science, Finance, Insurance, Communications, and custom ERP, CRM, Intelligent Automation and Geospatial solutions.

Our advanced software engineering background and outstanding quality management platform, along with an unparalleled methodology for talent recruitment, team building, and talent retention, guarantee that our clients receive exceptional results for their projects. At Intetics, our outcomes do not just meet clients’ expectations, they have been exceeding them for a quarter of a century.

Intetics operates from 10 offices in 6 countries including US (headquarters), Germany, UK, Belarus, Poland, and Ukraine.

Intetics is ISO 9001 (quality) and ISO 27001 (security) certified and a Microsoft Gold, Amazon Partner. The company’s innovation and growth achievements are reflected in winning prestigious titles and awards, including Inc 5000, Software 500, CRN 100, American Business, Deloitte Technology Fast 50, European IT Excellence, Best European BPO, Clutch and ACQ5 Awards, and inclusion into IAOP’s Best Global Outsourcing 100 list.



