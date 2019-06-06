ARES PRISM Software to Help Keep Berrien County Out of High Water

Berrien County selects ARES PRISM enterprise project controls software to establish cost, document, and field management for the county’s water and drain department projects.

Berrien County has chosen ARES PRISM project controls software to help manage their drain system for the county’s stormwater and drain department projects.

BURLINGAME, CA, UNITED STATES, June 6, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Berrien County, a southwest county in Michigan, has chosen ARES PRISM project management software to help manage the project lifecycle of their drain system for the county’s stormwater and drain department projects.

Berrien County has a need for a more comprehensive cost management system than the drain system application currently being used by the Berrien County Information Systems Department. After reviewing vendors, the county’s Board of Commissioners approved ARES PRISM software as well as a comprehensive plan to migrate all mainframe applications to network applications is in process.

The County’s Drain Commissioner is responsible for 670 drainage districts in Berrien County with 800 miles of drains, and the cost of drainage projects is covered through assessments on property owners within districts.

“It is in the best interest of Berrien County and Berrien County Drain Office to maintain a County-hosted application for the Drains System application,” the Berrien County Finance Committee explained. “This project will be implemented in one phase and should be completed by December 31, 2019.”

The County has selected the ARES PRISM Cost, Contracts and Docs modules in an effort to establish document, cost and field management for the county’s water and drain department projects. Implementing ARES PRISM will greatly benefit the County of Berrien as they will be able to integrate cost and schedules, develop time-phased budgets and forecasts, as well as measure performance and productivity. From a document management perspective, the County will be able to find, share and control critical technical and business documents.

“The Berrien County Drain Commissioner’s office has recently been recognized by the state for its innovation in a project to reduce flooding,” Geoffrey Stubson, Chief Financial Officer of ARES Project Management, LLC, said. “They take on some really essential projects for the county and its citizens— flooding, sinkholes, spillage and illegal fuel and chemical dumping. We hope that ARES PRISM will allow the office to continue innovating by giving insight and performance measurement into drain system projects that they did not have before.”

ARES PRISM software is utilized across many sectors including oil and gas, energy, utilities, mining, construction, consulting firms, government agencies and more to manage the performance of projects at every stage all within a single platform. Clients enjoy the flexibility of choosing the ARES PRISM products they need to fit their portfolio, whether it is estimating, cost management, engineering management, procurement, document or contract management, field management, executive dashboards, or our integration platform. For more information about ARES PRISM, please contact prisminfo@aresprism.com.

About Berrien County’s Drain Commissioner’s Office:

The Drain Commissioner, an elected official who serves a four year term, and is responsible for the administration of the State Drain Laws (P.A. 40 of 1956, as amended) also known as "The Drain Code". They are responsible for the establishment, construction and maintenance of over 800 stormwater management systems (County Drains) and 5 Lake Level facilities in Berrien County. These systems are designed to provide water management, drainage, flood prevention and stream protection for urban and agricultural lands. The Drain Commissioner develops standards and specifications for management of stormwater runoff in new developments. Learn more at www.berriencounty.com.

About ARES PRISM:

ARES PRISM is an enterprise project controls software that manages the complete project lifecycle delivering dependable forecasts, cost control, and performance measurement. PRISM is a scalable, robust and intuitive system that harnesses industry best practices and integrates all aspects of the project, including cost and schedule, change management, project estimating, earned value, contracts & procurement, and field progressing. Achieve superior project management with increased visibility and control, boosted accuracy and efficiency, and improved financial performance with ARES PRISM. Learn more at www.aresprism.com.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.