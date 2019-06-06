Faction Named Notable Vendor in Gartner 2019 Magic Quadrant for Disaster Recovery as a Service

DENVER, June 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Faction , a leading Managed Service Provider for VMware Cloud on AWS, today announced that it was named a notable vendor in the Gartner 2019 Magic Quadrant for Disaster Recovery as a Service.



“We are extremely proud to be included in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Disaster Recovery as a Service as a notable vendor. This is the first step towards our journey to becoming a leader in this space,” said Sean Charnock, CEO at Faction. “Since the launch of the Faction Hybrid DRaaS offering last year, we have seen tremendous growth. Customers are looking for help with the complexity of protecting their most valuable workloads in VMware Cloud on AWS, backed by the scalable, cost-effective cloud storage delivered by Faction Cloud Control Volumes™.”

The June 5, 2019, report by Mark Jaggers, Ron Blair, and Lisa Pierce stated, “While specializing in its Hybrid Disaster Recovery as a Service (HDRaaS) that utilizes VMware Cloud on AWS for a DR location, Faction also has assisted and full-service DR capabilities. The vendor has eight data center locations in the U.S. and the U.K., with four of them offering HDRaaS capabilities. The full-service and assisted capabilities utilize a wide range of technologies, often using storage or backup data replication as the source of recovery capabilities.”

Faction is gaining customers in three key product areas:

Hybrid Disaster Recovery-as-a-Service (HDRaaS®): Faction's Hybrid Disaster Recovery-as-a-Service provides a unique warm standby approach to Disaster Recovery with VMware Cloud on AWS. The solution provides additional methods for replication and ways to land customers' data in VMware Cloud on AWS while reducing the costs of disaster recovery.





Multi-Cloud: Faction Cloud Control Volumes™ (CCV™) enables cross-cloud storage for customers using Faction private cloud, public clouds and VMware Cloud on AWS – with storage platforms strategically located in datacenters that deliver low cost and low latency connections to AWS, Azure, and Google Cloud Platform. Cloud Control Volumes™ centralize data in a dedicated and durable location so customers can easily share data between different applications across different clouds.





Global Expansion of VMware Cloud on AWS: Faction is rapidly expanding its VMware Cloud on AWS availability zones throughout the U.S., EMEA, and APAC.

To learn more about the Faction portfolio of multi-cloud services, please visit www.factioninc.com . Those interested in following the latest news on VMware Cloud on AWS may subscribe to Faction’s monthly newsletter on the topic, VMware Cloud on AWS Digest.

About Faction

Faction is a leading managed services provider for VMware Cloud on AWS, including disaster recovery and production deployments, and is the only provider of attached storage to VMware Cloud on AWS. Faction helps customers migrate to multi-cloud, powered by patented technology that provides low latency, high throughput connections to all the major clouds, including AWS, Azure and Google Cloud Platform. Faction’s private and multi-cloud platforms give clients the ability to move, access, scale and protect data between clouds, without the fear of cloud lock-in. Faction is recognized as an Advanced AWS Consulting Partner and VMware Premier Cloud Provider. Follow Faction on Twitter (@FactionInc ) and LinkedIn . For more information, please visit www.factioninc.com .

Media contact: For Faction: Jenny Good jenny@clementpeterson.com

