Gerber Products Company of Florham Park, New Jersey, is initiating a voluntary recall of Cheese Ravioli Gerber® Pasta Pick-Ups® because the egg allergen is missing from the “Contains” statement. The full ingredient list on the package does list “egg” as an ingredient; however, the “Contains” statement, designed to further alert parents to allergens in the recipe, did not include “egg” as is required. Only consumers who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to egg are at risk of serious allergic reaction if they consume this product.

Cheese Ravioli Gerber® Pasta Pick-Ups® (UPC code: 159070) was distributed nationally through retail stores and ecommerce and is limited to the United States. This voluntary recall impacts all packages of the Cheese Ravioli variety of Gerber® Pasta Pick-Ups®. All other Gerber products, including other Gerber® Pasta Pick-Ups® varieties, are appropriately labeled.

To date, no illness has been reported due to an allergic reaction to egg.

This labeling oversight was brought to our attention as a result of a consumer contact. Following our own internal review, we confirmed egg was included in the ingredient list, but was not listed in the “Contains” statement. Gerber is in the process of updating its food package labels to make it easier for parents to identify foods that contain allergens such as egg, milk and wheat. On updated packages, this information can be found in the “Contains” statement as well as the ingredient list.

Gerber regrets this oversight on our label. We encourage parents who have questions to contact us 24/7 at 1-800-510-7494.

About Gerber Gerber was founded in 1928 in Fremont, Michigan. Gerber Products Company joined the Nestlé family on September 1, 2007. Gerber Products Company is a leader in early childhood nutrition.