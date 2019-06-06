Patti Brennan Named to 2019 Financial Times 300 Top Registered Investment Advisers

WEST CHESTER, Pa., June 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Key Financial, Inc. of West Chester, PA is pleased to announce it has been named to the 2019 edition of the Financial Times 300 Top Registered Investment Advisers. The list recognizes top independent RIA firms from across the U.S.



Patti Brennan was named to 2019 Financial Times 300 Top Registered Investment Advisers





This is the sixth annual FT 300 list, produced independently by the Financial Times in collaboration with Ignites Research, a subsidiary of the FT that provides business intelligence on the asset management industry.

RIA firms applied for consideration, having met a minimum set of criteria. Applicants were then graded on six factors: assets under management (AUM); AUM growth rate; years in existence; advanced industry credentials of the firm’s advisers; online accessibility; and compliance records. There are no fees or other considerations required of RIAs that apply for the FT 300.

The final FT 300 represents an impressive cohort of elite RIA firms, as the “average” practice in this year’s list has been in existence for over 22 years and manages $4.6 billion in assets. The FT 300 Top RIAs hail from 37 states.

The FT 300 is one in series of rankings of top advisers by the Financial Times, including the FT 401 (DC retirement plan advisers) and the FT 400 (broker-dealer advisors).

Through a culture rooted in the tenets of wisdom, perspective and commitment, the Key Financial team provides each client with a personalized financial plan with multiple scenarios, stress tests and what ifs. This approach to concierge service has resulted in a new standard for the client experience. This paired with Brennan’s unique ability to communicate complex financial concepts through understandable terms, has garnered recognition by The Financial Times for the sixth year in a row, as well as Forbes and Barron’s as one of the Top Advisors in America year after year for over a decade. “It is really exciting for our team to be recognized, explained Bernadette Hunter, Director of Client Engagement, “it shows you do not have to go Wall Street to work with a high caliber advisor – we bring Wall Street right here to West Chester!”

A graduate of Georgetown University, Brennan and her team have been providing wealth management with wisdom and care to their client families, both locally and nationally, for over 30 years. Brennan maintains a close connection in her community by serving on the Boards of the YMCA of Greater Brandywine, University of Pennsylvania Chester County Hospital, Cuddle My Kids, and is a former Board member of the Chester County Economic Development Council (CCEDC) and the National Advisory Board.

With assets under management of over $1 billion, Key Financial Inc. provides comprehensive financial planning and wealth management services and is located at 1045 Andrew Drive Suite A West Chester, PA. For information about the firm’s planning services or to speak with Patti Brennan, call (610)429-9050 or visit www.keyfinancialinc.com .

Securities offered through Royal Alliance Associates, Inc., member FINRA/SIPC. Insurance services offered through Patricia Brennan are independent of Royal Alliance Associates, Inc. Advisory services offered through Key Financial, Inc., a registered investment advisor not affiliated with Royal Alliance Associates, Inc.



The Forbes ranking of America’s Top Wealth advisors, is based on an algorithm of qualitative and quantitative data, rating thousands of wealth advisors with a minimum of seven years of experience and weighing factors like revenue trends, assets under management, compliance records, industry experience and best practices learned through telephone and in-person interviews. There is no fee in exchange for rankings.

The Financial Times Top 300 Financial Advisors is an independent listing produced by the Financial Times (March, 2019). The FT 300 is based on data gathered from firms and verified by broker-dealer home offices, regulatory disclosures, and the FT’s research. The listing reflects each advisor’s performance in six primary areas, including assets under management, asset growth, compliance record, experience, credentials and accessibility as identified by the FT. Neither the brokerages nor the advisors pay a fee to The Financial Times in exchange for inclusion in the FT 300.

The Barron’s Winner’s Circle Top 100 and the Barron’s Winner’s Circle Top 1200 are select groups of individuals who are screened on a number of different criteria. Among factors the survey takes into consideration are the overall size and success of practices, the quality of service provided to clients, adherence to high standards of industry regulatory compliance, and leadership in “best practices” of wealth management. Portfolio performance is not a factor. Please see www.barrons.com for more information.

Contact:

Email: bernadette@keyfinancialinc.com

Phone: (610) 429-9050

