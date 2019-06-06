Dr. Gene Lingerfelt provides a closer look at his work as a Pastor

Co-founder of Faith Christian Center in Arlington, Texas, senior pastor and author Dr. Gene Lingerfelt offers a closer look at his work.

ARLINGTON, TEXAS, USA, June 6, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- A published author, international missionary, and co-founder and senior pastor of Faith Christian Center in Arlington, Texas, throughout the past three decades or more, Dr. Gene Lingerfelt has traveled the globe, succeeded as a pastor to men in the community, and has completed a wide range of books, workbooks and courses of study. Here, he offers a closer look at a selection of his most widely regarded books and workbooks on the topics of religion, faith, marriage, finances, spirituality, and more.“During my career, I've written a wide array of workbooks, courses of study, and more,” reveals Dr. Lingerfelt, “including Discipleship, Mighty Men of God, and Spiritual Authority.”The author and Faith Christian Center co-founder has also written a number of highly successful, readily available books including The God Touch: The Power of Partnership in Faith, Family and Finances, A Book of Prayer, and 80-10-10: Everyman's Road to Riches, plus You, Me and God: The Threefold Cord is Not Easily Broken, co-authored by Dr. Gene and his wife of more than 40 years, Sue Lingerfelt.Other published works include 10 Words That Can Change Your Life, Money: A Spiritual Force, Prayer and Confession, and When We Were Poor, among many others.“Mighty Men of God, in particular, has grown to become an acclaimed, widely utilized study course for men both in the United States and overseas," Dr. Gene Lingerfelt reveals The pastor also touches more closely on Spiritual Authority. “To succeed in life, whether in your work or faith, you must understand authority, how to properly submit to authority, and how to be a person who honors authority. Many people fail to pull ahead and change levels because they don’t understand authority and they are not people who value and honor authority,” according to Dr. Lingerfelt.Another of the pastor's growing collection of workbooks and courses of study includes the newly-released Discipleship which will help believers mature and grow in living the Christian life. Currently, Dr. Lingerfelt is finishing his newest workbook Bridges of Faith.Having pioneered Faith Christian Center in Arlington, Texas, over three decades ago with Sue, his wife of more than 40 years, Dr. Gene Lingerfelt has earned himself a place as a successful, well-respected pastor and author. Prior to pioneering Faith Christian Center, Dr. Lingerfelt also briefly served as a missionary and instructor at the East Africa School of Theology in Nairobi, Kenya. In the years that have followed, Dr. Lingerfelt and the faithful members of Faith Christian Center have established 68 churches in 9 different countries worldwide.If you live in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex, visit Faith Christian Center on any Sunday morning at 9 am or 11 am or on any Wednesday night at 7 pm. Books can be purchased online at Amazon or in the bookstore cafe at Faith Christian Center before or after any service or during the week. Workbooks can be purchased at the bookstore cafe at Faith Christian Center and also by calling 817-561-3400.Today, Dr. Lingerfelt continues to serve as the Senior Pastor of Faith Christian Center in Arlington, Texas. Dr. Gene and Sue have earned a reputation for their practical and relevant teaching. They are the proud parents of two grown up children and they have many grandchildren. Pastors Gene and Sue Lingerfelt happily reside in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.



