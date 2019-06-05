European Union – Central America Association Agreement: Civil Society Forum
Central America | Brussels, 6 June 2019
A Civil Society Forum to discuss Trade and Sustainable Development will be held in Antigua, Guatemala on Wednesday 26th June 15.00 – 17.00. The meeting is open to all members of the public.
The Forum was established under the EU – Central America Association Agreement to discuss implementation of the Trade and Sustainable Development Chapter of the Agreement, covering in particular trade-related environmental and labour matters.
Officials from the European Commission and from the six Central American countries will be present for a dialogue with civil society on matters covered by the Trade and Sustainable Development Chapter.
Location, training centre of the Spanish Cooperation Agency AECID: 6.ª Ave. Norte entre 3.ª y 4.ª Calle, Antigua, Guatemala.
Please follow this link for information (Spanish only) on registration for the meeting.
