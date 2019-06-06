LIST SELF STORAGE TO PROVIDE ADDITIONAL STORTRACK PRODUCTS

StorTrack

Enhanced partnership will offer preferred pricing and comprehensive market intelligence for self-storage listings through the ListSelfStorage.com platform

FARMINGTON HILLS, MI, UNITED STATES, June 6, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- List Self Storage (ListSelfStorage.com; “List”), the national online platform for buying and selling self-storage facilities, is pleased to announce an enhanced partnership with StorTrack (StorTtrack.com), a national self-storage data intelligence solutions company.

List users will now have unlimited access to discounted StorTrack InSite Market Reports. Reports can be purchased for $29 by selecting the green “View Market Report” button located beneath the form labeled “Contact” on any listing, or by clicking the “View Market Report” links on any email campaign.

“We are confident List users will embrace StorTrack’s best-in-class market intelligence, which will add to the accurate, real-time pricing data that we currently offer,” stated Alison DeJaeger, president of List.

This seamless integration will provide users in the early stages of the acquisition and development processes with valuable demographic and competition information for more informed decision-making.

“ListSelfStorage.com is the leading platform for buying and selling self-storage facilities and offers the best service to brokers and investors,” stated John Tilly, CEO of Aggregate Intelligence, StorTrack’s parent company. “We are very happy to work closely with List to provide better market intelligence and data to its users, in order to further enhance the value of the platform to its users.”

About List Self Storage

Founded in 2015, List Self Storage, a national platform for buying and selling self-storage facilities, has hosted more than $3 billion in self-storage, conversion and development properties for sale nationwide. The website also features a comprehensive online vendor directory for all aspects of developing, building, purchasing, financing, managing and selling a facility. For more information, visit ListSelfStorage.com.

About StorTrack

Launched in 2014, StorTrack constitutes the largest and most comprehensive pricing and market intelligence database available for the self-storage industry. StorTrack integrates pricing, demographics and other market data to provide tools and services that help operators, owners and investors make better decisions in pricing optimization or site-selection. For more information, visit StorTrack.com.



