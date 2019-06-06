Yaounde: High Commissioner hosts reception for returning Chevening scholars

In 2017, the British High Commission Yaounde sent 18 scholars to the UK to study for a year through the prestigious Chevening award. The 18 awards were made in courses covering the following areas: education, engineering, technology, public health, security, media, development, agriculture, governance and human rights. In total, there were 16 Cameroonians, 1 Chadian and 1 Gabonese.

Speaking on the importance of education and especially studying in the UK, the British High Commissioner to Cameroon, Rowan Laxton quoted an African proverb that says “If you think education is expensive, try ignorance” , as he encouraged some prospective applicants invited for the reception to apply for the programme when the next application window opens in August 2019.

Chevening Scholarships are highly prestigious awards which underline the United Kingdom’s commitment to promoting growth and prosperity through the education and development of Cameroon’s future leaders. I would be honoured if you were to accept this invitation.

Chevening Scholarships are the UK government’s global scholarship programme, funded by the Foreign & Commonwealth Office and partner organisations. The programme makes awards to outstanding scholars with leadership potential from around the world to study postgraduate Master courses at UK universities.



