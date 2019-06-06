VEGAMOUR Launches the Industry’s First Full-Line of CBD Products for Hair Growth

Introducing the first scientifically-backed CBD line to improve and strengthen hair for scalp, lash and brow

LOS ANGELES, June 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VEGAMOUR , a vegan hair wellness company that uses powerful, plant-derived actives with proven clinical and visible results, announced today that the company is the first in the industry to launch a full-line of scientifically-created CBD serums and nutraceuticals to promote healthy hair growth for the scalp, lash and brow.



The VEGAMOUR CBD product line-up features volumizing serums for the lash, brow, hair and CBD + Biotin Vegan Hair Gummies.





/EIN News/ -- The topical products in the company’s new CBD line of hair, lash and brow serums are formulated with full spectrum, micro-encapsulated CBD. This proprietary process decreases the size of the CBD molecules by over 1,000 percent so that the CBD particles are able to penetrate the skin & hair roots more deeply and deliver increased efficacy.

“Our research has shown that CBD has inherent, clinically-proven actives that naturally work in tandem to stimulate healthy hair growth,” said VEGAMOUR CEO Dan Hodgdon. “There are several companies that have announced CBD-infused beauty products as a way to be part of the CBD trend, but they often aren’t sourced or manufactured correctly and in many cases, they’re incorporated into formulations which don’t allow the CBD to actually penetrate the skin and thus consumers are receiving little-to-no benefit. Our first-to-market topical line of CBD serums is designed to penetrate the skin and has proven to stimulate hair growth by increasing blood flow around the hair follicles while reducing inflammation."

The company, which has always had strict ingredient guidelines and has always stayed away from the harmful chemical ingredients found in most pharmaceutical hair growth products, will be extending their CBD line from topicals to ingestibles and supplements to create a full CBD hair health line, resulting in stronger, thicker and healthier hair.

“Our line of full-spectrum CBD hair wellness supplements work in tandem with our topical CBD serums by providing additional synergistic health benefits such as balancing the endocannabinoid system for overall peace, stress reduction and improved sleep,” adds Hodgdon.

The first CBD product set to launch from VEGAMOUR will be CBD & Biotin Vegan Hair Gummies, available in June, which are the first hair vitamins to harness the powerful CBD medicinal and therapeutic benefits along with vitamins and minerals that feed and support hair growth. The CBD serums for the scalp, brow and lash will soon follow this summer and are all available for presale now.

The scientific research that is behind the VEGAMOUR CBD line shows that CBD reduces stress and anxiety, improves sleep quality and helps the body produce less cortisol, which is known to cause weight gain and increase hair loss. These CBD products are also known to reduce inflammation of hair follicles and increase blood circulation of the follicle, all of which promotes healthy, natural hair growth.

All of the VEGAMOUR products are 100% vegan, gluten-free, gelatin-free, and made in the USA.

To learn more about the CBD line and to sign-up to pre-purchase, visit the VEGAMOUR website at www. VEGAMOUR .com

ABOUT VEGAMOUR

VEGAMOUR is a company that specializes in an impressive lineup of products that are clinically tested to naturally grow hair, eyelashes and eyebrows. All products are made without synthetic hormones or carcinogens in any of their formulas. VEGAMOUR believes that you shouldn’t have to compromise your health in order to have beautiful lashes, brows and hair. They believe that the healthier you are, the better you feel and the better you feel, the healthier you grow! With this philosophy in mind, VEGAMOUR has developed integrated, end-to-end hair wellness systems that approach hair loss from multiple angles with powerful plant-based products that have been clinically proven to outperform competing hair growth products formulated with toxic chemicals.

All products are made with sustainably sourced natural ingredients and a mindfulness toward social impact and ethical responsibility. VEGAMOUR’s purpose is to enrich the lives of everyone they come into contact with, from their organic farmers, Fair Trade partners and owner-employees to valued customers. VEGAMOUR can be found on Instagram at @VEGAMOUR .

