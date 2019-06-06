Brick Brewing Reports Results of Election of Directors and Approval of Name Change

KITCHENER, Ontario, June 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brick Brewing Co. Limited (TSX: BRB) (“Brick” or the “Company”) today announced that at the annual and special meeting of shareholders held yesterday (the “Meeting”), each of the six nominees listed in the management information circular dated May 1, 2019 were elected as directors of the Company. A total of 27,118,189 common shares or 76.65% of Brick’s issued and outstanding common shares were voted in connection with the Meeting. Shareholders voted by a show of hands in favour of each item of business other than the approval of an amendment to the articles of the Corporation to change the name of the Corporation which was voted on by ballot. The detailed results of the vote in respect of the directors of the Corporation are set out below.



Nominee Votes For* Votes Withheld* Percentage of

Votes For Percentage of Votes

Withheld Edward H. Kernaghan 26,968,786 31,525 99.88% 0.12% Stan G. Dunford 26,966,184 34,127 99.87% 0.13% Peter J. Schwartz 26,970,186 30,125 99.89% 0.11% David R. Shaw 26,964,991 35,320 99.87% 0.13% George H. Croft 26,985,191 15,120 99.94% 0.06% John H. Bowey 26,962,151 38,160 99.86% 0.14%

* As a ballot was not required, the number of votes disclosed in the above table reflects only the proxies received by management of Brick in advance of the Meeting.

27,118,189 shares (76.65% of outstanding shares) were voted by proxy. 1,900 shares (0.01% of outstanding shares) were voted in person at the meeting.

In addition, shareholders of the Corporation approved a special resolution authorizing an amendment to the articles of the Corporation to change the name of the Corporation to “Waterloo Brewing Ltd.” or such other name as may be approved by the Corporation’s board of directors.

The Corporation has notified the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX") of the proposed name change. The Corporation will adopt the name “Waterloo Brewing Ltd.” in the near future. Further information will be communicated via press release on adoption of the name change.

About Brick Brewing

Brick is Ontario's largest Canadian-owned brewery. The Company is a regional brewer of award-winning premium quality and value beers and is officially certified under the Global Food Safety Standard, one of the highest and most internationally recognized standards for safe food production. Founded in 1984, Brick was the first craft brewery to start up in Ontario and is credited with pioneering the present-day craft brewing renaissance in Canada. Brick has complemented its Waterloo premium craft beers with the popular Laker brand. In 2011, Brick purchased the Canadian rights to Seagram Coolers and in 2015, secured the exclusive Canadian rights to both LandShark and Margaritaville. In addition, Brick utilizes its leading-edge brewing, blending and packaging capabilities to provide an extensive array of contract manufacturing services in beer, coolers and ciders. Brick trades on the TSX under the symbol BRB. Visit us at www.brickbeer.com.

