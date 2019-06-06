UAE following developments in Sudan with great concern

The UAE is following with great concern and deep interest the developments in the brotherly Republic of Sudan.

In a statement released today, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation said: "The UAE hopes that wisdom, voice of reason and constructive dialogue would prevail between all Sudanese parties, in a way that guarantees security and stability of Sudan, helps spare its people the scourge of evil, safeguard its gains and ensure its unity.

"The UAE emphasised the importance of resuming talks among various Sudanese forces to realise the aspirations of the brotherly people of Sudan," said the statement.

It reiterated its firm position in support of Sudan and its people and of all means to achieve its security, stability, prosperity and welfare.

The UAE expressed the hope that Sudan will soon survive the circumstances it is currently passing through.



