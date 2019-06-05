Corridor Comments on Recent Developments in New Brunswick

HALIFAX, Nova Scotia, June 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Corridor Resources Inc. (“Corridor”) (TSX - CDH) is pleased to announce that the New Brunswick Government has undertaken an initial step in removing the hydraulic fracturing moratorium. We have been advised that the Government has commenced the process to allow for exemptions to the moratorium on a regional basis. We understand the Government intends to conduct a consultation process with New Brunswick First Nations prior to considering any application by a proponent for an exemption to the mortarium. Corridor is proud of its environmental, health and safety track record of drilling and operating wells in the general Sussex area. We intend to apply for an exemption to the moratorium once we have been advised that the Government has determined to receive applications.



Corridor is a Canadian junior resource company engaged in the exploration for and development and production of petroleum and natural gas onshore in New Brunswick and offshore in the Gulf of St. Lawrence. Corridor currently has natural gas production and reserves in the McCully Field near Sussex, New Brunswick. In addition, Corridor has a shale gas prospect in New Brunswick and an offshore conventional hydrocarbon prospect in the Gulf of St. Lawrence.

For further information:

Contact: Steve Moran, President and CEO

Corridor Resources Inc.

#301, 5475 Spring Garden Road, Halifax, Nova Scotia B3J 3T2

Ph: (902) 429-4511 F: (902) 429-0209

Web: www.corridor.ca

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively referred to herein as “forward-looking statements”) within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking information typically contains statements with words such as “anticipate”, “believe”, “plan”, “continuous”, “estimate”, “expect”, “may”, “will”, “project”, “should”, or similar words suggesting future outcomes. In particular, this press release contains forward-looking statements pertaining to the New Brunswick Government's plans and process in respect of a possible exemption to the hydraulic fracturing moratorium and Corridor’s intention to apply for an exemption to the moratorium.

Undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements, which are inherently uncertain, are based on estimates and assumptions, and are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties (both general and specific) that contribute to the possibility that the future events or circumstances contemplated by the forward-looking statements will not occur. There can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which forward-looking statements are based, will in fact be realized. Actual results will differ, and the difference may be material and adverse to the Corporation and its shareholders. Forward-looking statements are based on the Corporation’s current beliefs as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, the Corporation concerning anticipated financial performance, business prospects, strategies, regulatory developments, future natural gas commodity prices, exchange rates, future natural gas production levels, the ability to obtain equipment in a timely manner to carry out development activities, the ability to market natural gas successfully to current and new customers, the impact of increasing competition, the ability to obtain financing on acceptable terms, the ability to add production and reserves through development and exploration activities, and the terms of agreements with third parties such as the Corporation’s hedging contracts. Although management considers these assumptions to be reasonable based on information currently available to it, they may prove to be incorrect. By their very nature, forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties (both general and specific) and risks that forward-looking statements will not be achieved. These factors include, but are not limited to, risks associated with oil and gas exploration, development and production, operational risks, development and operating costs, substantial capital requirements and financing, volatility of natural gas and oil prices, government regulation, environmental, hydraulic fracturing, third party risk, dependence on key personnel, co-existence with mining operations, availability of drilling equipment and access, variations in exchange rates, expiration of licenses and leases, reserves and resources estimates, trading of common shares, seasonality, disclosure controls and procedures and internal controls over financial reporting, competition, conflicts of interest, issuance of debt, title to properties, hedging, information systems, litigation and aboriginal land and rights claims. Further information regarding these factors may be found under the heading “Risk Factors” in the Corporation’s Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31, 2018. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors that may affect future results is not exhaustive.

The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date hereof and Corridor does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or to revise any of the included forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law. The forward-looking statements contained herein are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

