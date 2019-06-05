OMA reports a 12.1% increase in May 2019 passenger traffic

The Monterrey (+9.9%), Ciudad Juárez (+22.6%), and Culiacán (+12.6%) airports contributed most to traffic growth

MONTERREY, Mexico, June 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mexican airport operator Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V., known as OMA (NASDAQ: OMAB; BMV: OMA), reports that terminal passenger traffic at its 13 airports increased 12.1% in May 2019, as compared to May 2018. Domestic traffic increased 12.4%, and international traffic increased 9.6%.

Total Passengers* May-2018 May-2019 Change % Jan - May

2018 Jan - May

2019 Change % Domestic 1,605,624 1,804,111 12.4 7,345,824 7,874,756 7.2 International 183,009 200,498 9.6 1,128,126 1,170,100 3.7 OMA Total 1,788,633 2,004,609 12.1 8,473,950 9,044,856 6.7 * Terminal passengers: includes passengers on the three types of aviation (commercial, charter, and general aviation), and excludes passengers in transit.

During May 2019, domestic traffic increased in all of our airports, with the largest increases in:

Monterrey (+9.5%) as a result of increased traffic on the Mexico City, Cancún, and Guadalajara routes.

Ciudad Juárez (+22.5%) due to increased traffic on the Mexico City route.

Culiacán (+12.4%), benefitted from increases in the number of passengers on the Tijuana, Mexico City, and Guadalajara routes.

Chihuahua (+12.7%) due to increased traffic on the Mexico City route.

Mazatlán (+18.5%) as a result of increased traffic on the Mexico City and Tijuana routes.

International traffic grew in eleven airports in April, with the largest increase in Monterrey (+12.3%), as a result of increases in the number of passengers on the Houston route.

In May 2019, there was no opening of new national and international routes.

Of total passenger traffic, 99.3% was commercial, and 0.7% was general aviation.

For OMA’s complete traffic report, include tables, please visit http://ir.oma.aero/traffic-reports.

CONTACT:

Chief Financial Officer

Ruffo Pérez Pliego

+52 (81) 8625 4300

rperezpliego@oma.aero

Investor Relations:

Emmanuel Camacho

+52 (81) 8625 4308

ecamacho@oma.aero

/EIN News/ --



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.