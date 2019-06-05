SimplyFun’s Nite Lights Recommended by Mensa Mind Games®

Nite Lights is identified by Mensa member judges as worth recommending to others

SEATTLE-- (June 4, 2019) – SimplyFun, LLC., publisher of award-winning educational board games, is honored to have strategy and spatial reasoning game, Nite Lights, be chosen as one of 12 games to be Recommended by Mensa Mind Games®. This year, 71 games were selected for the Mensa Mind Games® competition. Categories for evaluation include; original and creative in concept, challenging to play, well designed, a good value for the price, easy to comprehend and, above all, fun. "Our judges loved Nite Lights' unique take on strategic pattern recognition, and nearly 80% said they'd recommend the game to a friend." American Mensa CEO Trevor Mitchell said. "Congratulations to the game designers and everyone on the SimplyFun team."

Nite Lights was praised by the Mensa judges with reviews that said, “Great concept and playable at all levels. Aesthetically pleasing with easy instructions,” and “Fun multi-level strategy game! Very unique concept.”

Founded in 1990, American Mensa's Mind Games® has become one of the most respected national games competitions. The 40-plus-hour board-game-judging marathon draws 300 Mensans and their guests from across the country where they vote on the year's best new-to-market games.

“We are thrilled to learn that Nite Lights has been recommended by Mensa Mind Games® as our team had a great time developing it. Our aim is to create fun, engaging, and mind-developing games for kids and families. When we get recognized for this by Mensa Mind Games®, we know we have achieved something special.” said Stacy Longstreet, SimplyFun Head of Product Development.

About SimplyFun

SimplyFun believes in the undeniable power of shared play to learn, grow, and realize our fullest, brightest potential. We champion a vibrant, play-based education that enriches our families and ourselves. To contribute to what’s truly important in life—the potential of our children, the success of our schools, and our own personal fulfillment.

Founded in 2004, SimplyFun provides its Playologists (Independent Consultants) the opportunity to make a difference for kids and families with its skills-focused board games while earning income through direct sales opportunities in person and online. simplyfun.com

About American Mensa

American Mensa is an organization open to anyone who scores in the top 2 percent on an accepted standardized intelligence test. Mensa has more than 50,000 members in the United States and more than 130,000 members globally. For more information about American Mensa, visit americanmensa.org or call (817) 607-0060.

