ACBSP to Honor Shell Oil with the 2019 Educational Impact Award at ACBSP Conference 2019 in Houston this June

Dr. Frazier Wilson, Vice President, Shell Oil Company Foundation and Manager, Workforce Development and Diversity Outreach, will accept the award during the Impact Session at ACBSP Conference 2019 and highlight some of the programs that are impacting the lives of so many Houston-area students, helping them set a course for a successful future.

Dr. Alejandro Cheyne, Rector of Universidad del Rosario in Bogotá, Colombia, and 2018-19 Board Chair of the Accreditation Council for Business Schools and Programs (ACBSP), will present the Educational Impact Award to Dr. Wilson at the Impact Session on June 22, during ACBSP Conference 2019, at the Hilton Americas-Houston.

“We are inspired by Shell’s participation in the United Negro College Fund Walk for Education to benefit students and the community, and their partnership with the Texas Alliance for Minorities in Engineering, to host the TAME Trailblazer, offering hands-on science experiments to get students excited about math and science, which can influence them to consider a STEM career with Shell,” said Dr. Cheyne.

Shell is a founding, presenting sponsor of the “Mayor’s Back 2 School Fest,” preparing economically disadvantaged students in grades K-5 for academic success. The event supports more than 25,000 students and their families with all the free services offered at that event and equips each student with a backpack full of school supplies for the coming year. Shell was mentioned in a quote from the event: “The company is committed to cultivating a network that supports the development of STEM careers and other disciplines that add to the economic strength and stability of our vibrant communities.”

ACBSP believes Shell Oil and the Workforce Development and Diversity Outreach they provide significantly impacts the lives of students they serve each year, making them a deserving recipient of the Educational Impact Award.

ACBSP established the Educational Impact Award in 2015 to be presented each year to a company based in the ACBSP conference host city that has positioned itself to benefit students and further education in the community. Past recipients include Comcast Corporation, Edison International, and Kauffman Scholars, Inc.

About Dr. Frazier Wilson

Dr. Frazier Wilson, Vice President, Shell Oil Company Foundation, and Manager, Workforce and Diversity Outreach, oversees Shell’s corporate and foundation contributions and employee giving, education and diverse community outreach programs. Wilson has worked at Shell for over 19 years in various accounting and community relations roles. Prior to joining Shell, he worked in education as a teacher, volunteer and mentor. He currently serves on several national and local boards and college advisory councils. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Accounting from Jackson State University and an MBA and Doctorate in Educational Leadership from Texas Southern University.

About Shell Oil

Shell Oil Company is an affiliate of the Royal Dutch Shell pic, a global group of energy and petrochemical companies with operations in more than 70 countries. In the U.S., Shell operates in 50 states and employs more than 20,000 people working to help tackle the challenges of the new energy future.

About ACBSP

ACBSP is a leading specialized accreditation body for business education. ACBSP’s mission is to promote continuous improvement and recognize teaching excellence in the accreditation of business education programs throughout the world. ACBSP accredits business, accounting, and business-related programs at the associate, baccalaureate, master, and doctorate degree levels. Recognized by the Council for Higher Education Accreditation (CHEA) in 2001 and again in 2011, ACBSP was the first to offer specialized business accreditation at all degree levels. ACBSP currently accredits business programs at more than 1,200 campuses in 60 countries. FAQs / Accreditation FAQs

Impact Session and Presentation of the 2019 Educational Impact Award

Saturday, June 22 | 1:30-2:15 pm | Grand Ballroom BC-EF | Hilton Americas-Houston | 1600 Lamar

Contact: Melinda Dorning, Director of Marketing & Communications — 816.896.1033 — mdorning@acbsp.org

