Westland Insurance acquires Farrell Agencies Ltd.

/EIN News/ -- YORKTON, Saskatchewan, June 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Westland Insurance Group Ltd. is pleased to announce the acquisition of Farrell Agencies Ltd., effective June 1st, 2019.



Farrell Agencies Ltd. is a full service brokerage founded in 1974 with locations throughout South Eastern Saskatchewan. The acquisition of Farrell Agencies Ltd. is the first for Westland Insurance Group in the province of Saskatchewan.

“We are delighted to enter the province of Saskatchewan and to add Farrell Agencies to the Westland family. Jason Farrell and his team have built an outstanding operation with an unwavering commitment to the clients and communities they serve. This is an exciting day for Westland as we continue our strategic expansion in Canada.” - Jason Wubs, President & Co-CEO, Westland Insurance Group Ltd.

Jason Farrell will be staying on with Westland to help lead and grow the operation in Saskatchewan.

“Joining Westland strengthens our position in the market, and will ultimately allow us to better serve our clients with a broader range of expertise and products. Westland’s core values are very much aligned with the culture we have built at Farrell Agencies over the past 45 years. We are excited to become part of such a well-respected independent Canadian-owned insurance brokerage.” - Jason Farrell, President, Farrell Agencies Ltd.

The agency will continue to operate under the Farrell name to ensure a smooth transition.

About Westland Insurance Group Ltd.

Westland Insurance Group was established in 1980 in Ladner, B.C. and is one of Canada’s largest independent Property & Casualty insurance brokerages. The Company has over 90 offices throughout British Columbia, Alberta and Saskatchewan and is considered a leader in Home, Business, Auto and Farm insurance.

About Farrell Insurance Agencies Ltd.

Since 1974 Farrell Agencies has strategically evolved and expanded to consistently provide unmatched products and services to their customers. Putting our customer’s needs first has resulted in a growing customer base which requires more employees to service our expanding trading area.

