Wendy Marlett Joins Toll Brothers as Senior Vice President

Will Oversee Marketing, Sales, Design Studio and Customer Experience Departments

HORSHAM, Pa., June 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Douglas C. Yearley, chairman and chief executive officer of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE: TOL) ( www.tollbrothers.com ), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced the appointment of Wendy Marlett as Senior Vice President to oversee Toll Brothers’ Marketing, Sales, Design Studio and Customer Experience Departments.



Ms. Marlett joins Toll Brothers with thirty-three years of strategic leadership and business experience, twenty-three of which have been in the homebuilding industry with national publicly listed companies. She was Chief Marketing Officer and Executive Vice President of Sales, Marketing and Communications at CalAtlantic (and before that, Standard Pacific) from 2010 to 2018, and prior to that served in a similar role at KB Home from 1995 to 2010. She is a graduate of California State University, Long Beach with a B.A. in Journalism.

Ms. Marlett’s appointment coincides with the upcoming retirement in January 2020 of Kira Sterling, Toll Brothers’ current Chief Marketing Officer. Ms. Sterling joined Toll Brothers thirty-four years ago and has played an integral role in the Company’s growth from a local private home builder, through its initial public offering to its current status as a Fortune 500 company and the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes. Ms. Marlett will also assume the Chief Marketing Officer role upon Ms. Sterling's retirement.

Doug Yearley stated: “We are excited to welcome Wendy to the Toll Brothers team. Her leadership experience across multiple disciplines within the home building industry, her stellar reputation built over several decades, and her ability to lead key Toll Brothers customer-facing departments give us great confidence that she is the ideal person to help define our future in the marketing, sales and customer experience arenas.

“We also thank Kira for her tremendous contributions to Toll Brothers. Her passion for marketing and unwavering dedication to her employees and our company have helped drive our success over the past three decades.”

