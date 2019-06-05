OnMed® Jumpstarts Ms. Wheelchair Florida’s Fundraising Efforts

Health tech company’s contribution will help Christine Garner represent Florida at the Ms. Wheelchair America pageant

/EIN News/ -- CLEARWATER, Fla., June 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A Pinellas County woman’s dream of competing in the Ms. Wheelchair America pageant is closer to reality after Clearwater-based OnMed’s contribution to her funding campaign. Christine Garner, Ms. Wheelchair Florida 2019, will use the donation to help position herself to promote disability awareness on the national stage.

OnMed ® is a Clearwater-based health tech company whose OnMed Station allows patients a life-sized virtual consultation with a physician and automated pharmaceutical services.

“Christine has provided valuable feedback regarding the OnMed Station’s compatibility for people with disabilities,” said Austin White, founding partner and CEO of OnMed. “Our goal has always been to make the station accessible to everyone. We look forward to helping her reach a wider audience as an advocate for those with disabilities.”

Garner was born with cerebral palsy and has been in a wheelchair since birth. She was valedictorian of her high school class and now attends St. Petersburg College. She is studying biology in hopes of one day becoming a pediatric surgeon.

“I’m thankful for the opportunity to have the OnMed team on my side,” said Garner. “They are helping me reach a national platform, where I can continue to work toward promoting disability awareness. They truly understand and share my vision to improve inclusion and equality.”

Ms. Wheelchair America was organized in 1972 and recognizes the accomplishments of women who utilize wheelchairs for mobility. The competition is based on advocacy, achievement, communication, and presentation. Today, the non-profit has grown to include programs in more than 30 states and the District of Columbia. Ms. Wheelchair America contestants successfully educate and advocate for more than 61 million Americans with disabilities.

For more information, visit www.MsWheelchairFL.org or call Shari Wilson at 863-698-1138.

