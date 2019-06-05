RTI Surgical® to Present at the JMP Securities Life Sciences Conference

DEERFIELD, Ill., June 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RTI Surgical Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: RTIX), a global surgical implant company, today announced that Camille Farhat, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Jonathon Singer, Chief Financial and Administrative Officer, are scheduled to present at the JMP Securities Life Sciences Conference on Wednesday, June 19, 2019, at the St. Regis New York at 3:30 p.m. EDT.



/EIN News/ -- A live audio webcast of the conference presentation will be available online at the investor relations page of the Company’s website at http://www.rtix.com/en_us/investors/news-events . A replay of the webcast will be archived on the website for approximately 90 days.

Molly Poarch

Media and Investor Contact

mpoarch@rtix.com

+1 224 287 2661

About RTI Surgical Holdings, Inc.

RTI Surgical is a leading global surgical implant company providing surgeons with safe biologic, metal and synthetic implants. Committed to delivering a higher standard, RTI’s implants are used in sports medicine, plastic surgery, spine, orthopedic and trauma procedures and are distributed in more than 50 countries. RTI has four manufacturing facilities throughout the U.S. and Europe. RTI is accredited in the U.S. by the American Association of Tissue Banks and is a member of AdvaMed. For more information, please visit www.rtix.com . Connect with us on LinkedIn and Twitter .



