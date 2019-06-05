Gala Pharmaceutical Completes Construction of Its Long Beach California Testing Facility

IRVINE, Calif., June 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gala Pharmaceutical, Inc. ( GLPH ), a provider of cannabis testing in Southern California, today announced that it has completed construction of its cannabis testing facility in Long Beach, California. The company is currently in the process of ordering equipment and begin the initial steps towards ISO17025 accreditation. Gala Pharmaceutical is looking forward to capturing the lucrative southern California cannabis testing market.



“Medical and recreational cannabis legalization in California presents great potential for everyone. For the state, it means a dynamic tax opportunity. For the cannabis industry, it promises business and revenue. CNBC reported on May 1, 2019 that total US cannabis market, if legalized today, could be worth $28 billion, increasing to $41 billion by 2028 on a pre-tax basis,” Barclays analysts say in a note. It was also reported that marijuana tax revenues are already ahead of alcohol tax revenues in Colorado, Washington state and Nevada, and that U.S. marijuana companies are jockeying for position with the expectation that weed will be legalized across the nation.

In 2018, California initiated new state testing requirements to help further increase quality and safety. As testing requirements become enforced over the coming year, consumers can further rely on their medical and recreational cannabis to be safe for consumption. The adoption and enforcement of these testing requirements will help build consumer trust and confidence in licensed cannabis goods and bring much needed revenue for the state of California. While many in the cannabis industry cited this as a hindrance to the growth and advancement of the market, Gala feels it is exactly in part what has, and will continue, to drive consumer adoption through increased confidence on the product, particularly as the state tax on cannabis goods has raised prices. Therefore, Gala Pharmaceutical plans to strategically position itself at the forefront of this movement by implementing state-of-the-art testing procedures to produce accurate and reproducible results that both consumers and licensed cannabis companies can depend on.

“With the completion of the lab facility build-out and the process of ordering our testing equipment, our plan of positioning Gala to play a key role in providing quality testing services to customers in southern California is just around the corner," says Dr. Rehman, CEO and Chairman of the Board of directors of Gala Pharmaceutical Inc.

About Gala Pharmaceutical, Inc.

Gala Pharmaceutical, Inc. ( GLPH ) is a publicly traded company that provides scientific consulting and analytical laboratory services. GLPH looks forward to developing thorough screening technologies for chemical, plant, soil, and liquid composition analysis. Gala aims to provide quality services to a broad spectrum of customers in the agricultural and pharmaceutical industry.

Disclaimer: The Company relies upon the Safe Harbor Laws of 1933, 1934 and 1995 for all public news releases. Statements, which are not historical facts, are forward-looking statements. The company, through its management, makes forward-looking public statements concerning its expected future operations, performance and other developments. Such forward-looking statements are necessarily estimates reflecting the company's best judgment based upon current information and involve several risks and uncertainties, and there can be no assurance that other factors will not affect the accuracy of such statements. It is impossible to identify all such factors. Factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from those estimated by the company include, but are not limited to, government regulation; managing and maintaining growth; the effect of adverse publicity; litigation; competition; and other factors which may be identified from time to time in the company's public announcements.

