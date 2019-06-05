Agios Announces the Planned Retirement of Chief Scientific Officer, Scott Biller, Ph.D., Effective December 31, 2019

– Search Initiated for Company’s Next Chief Scientific Officer –



– Dr. Biller to Remain a Strategic Advisor to Agios Through 2020 –

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., June 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO), a leader in the field of cellular metabolism to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases, today announced the planned retirement of its chief scientific officer, Scott Biller, Ph.D. Dr. Biller will retire from his CSO position at the end of 2019 and continue to serve as a strategic advisor through the end of 2020. The company has initiated a search to identify his successor.

“Scott has been instrumental to Agios’ success over the past nine years, guiding the incredible productivity of our research organization and cultivating a great group of senior leaders responsible for Agios’ groundbreaking scientific discoveries. Under his leadership, the team has built a robust preclinical pipeline and advanced seven molecules into the clinic that resulted in two marketed therapies and multiple late-stage clinical programs,” said Jackie Fouse, Ph.D., chief executive officer at Agios. “Scott’s retirement is well earned and marks the pinnacle of his accomplished career. As we search for our next great scientific leader, we are grateful that we will continue to benefit from Scott’s insight and have his assistance to ensure a smooth transition to his successor.”

“It has been a privilege and honor to be a part of the Agios team for nearly a decade and to work toward our shared vision of making a meaningful impact on the lives of patients,” said Dr. Biller. “The quality of our science and success of our programs has always been a team effort, and I have full confidence in our research team to continue to reach for the ‘other side of possible’ in all the work that we do.”

About Agios

Agios is focused on discovering and developing novel investigational medicines to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases through scientific leadership in the field of cellular metabolism and adjacent areas of biology. In addition to an active research and discovery pipeline across both therapeutic areas, Agios has two approved oncology precision medicines and multiple first-in-class investigational therapies in clinical and/or preclinical development. All Agios programs focus on genetically identified patient populations, leveraging our knowledge of metabolism, biology and genomics. For more information, please visit the company's website at www.agios.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements include those regarding: the expected outcomes of Agios’ chief scientific officer transition plan; Agios’ discovery, development and commercialization capabilities; and Agios’ competitive position, strategic plans and focus. The words “anticipate,” “believe,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “hope,” “intend,” “may,” “milestone,” “path”, “plan,” “possible,” “potential,” “predict,” “prepare”, “project,” “strategy,” “will,” “would,” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Such statements are subject to numerous important factors, risks and uncertainties that may cause actual events or results to differ materially from Agios' current expectations and beliefs. For example, there can be no guarantee that any product candidate Agios or its collaborators is developing will successfully commence or complete necessary preclinical and clinical development phases, or that development of any of Agios' product candidates will successfully continue. Moreover, there can be no guarantee that the medicines being commercialized by Agios and its collaborators will receive commercial acceptance. There can be no guarantee that any positive developments in Agios' business will result in stock price appreciation. Management's expectations and, therefore, any forward-looking statements in this press release could also be affected by risks and uncertainties relating to a number of other important factors, including: Agios' results of clinical trials and preclinical studies, including subsequent analysis of existing data and new data received from ongoing and future studies; the content and timing of decisions made by the U.S. FDA and other regulatory authorities, investigational review boards at clinical trial sites and publication review bodies; Agios' ability to obtain and maintain requisite regulatory approvals and to enroll patients in its planned clinical trials; unplanned cash requirements and expenditures; competitive factors; Agios' ability to obtain, maintain and enforce patent and other intellectual property protection for any product candidates it is developing; Agios' ability to maintain key collaborations; and general economic and market conditions. These and other risks are described in greater detail under the caption "Risk Factors" included in Agios’ public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof, and Agios expressly disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Investor & Media Contact

Holly Manning, 617-844-6630

Associate Director, Investor Relations

Holly.Manning@agios.com

/EIN News/ --



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.