STATEMENT FROM LIZ STUART, PRESIDENT OF THE ONTARIO ENGLISH CATHOLIC TEACHERS’ ASSOCIATION (OECTA), ON THE GOVERNMENT’S REGRESSIVE PUBLIC SECTOR WAGE LEGISLATION

TORONTO, June 05, 2019

With the introduction of this legislation, the Ford government is once again trampling on public services and Ontarians’ legal rights.



This government has made a point of attacking public services and workers’ rights from the moment they took office. Now they are going even further, deliberately interfering in the constitutionally protected rights of millions of Ontarians to participate in free and fair collective bargaining.



The legislation is being introduced just as negotiations are beginning for the renewal of teachers’ collective agreements. Employing such a tactic is heavy-handed and designed to circumvent the bargaining process. It is certainly not indicative of a government that wants to negotiate in ‘good faith.’



Certainly, our Association will take any legal action needed to defend our members’ rights. But this is not just about us; it is about every worker in the province. The government is attempting to pit Ontarians against one another, but the public is not fooled – we know that everyone deserves the right to negotiate decent working conditions and fair pay for the important work we do. If the government wants to govern for the people, they can start by respecting and upholding our fundamental rights.





OECTA represents the 45,000 passionate and qualified teachers in Ontario’s publicly funded English Catholic schools, from Kindergarten to Grade 12.

Michelle Despault, Director of Communications Ontario English Catholic Teachers' Association 416-925-2493 x 509 m.despault@catholicteachers.ca



