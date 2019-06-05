Associa Cares Donates up to $25,000 for Severe Weather Relief in Midwest

/EIN News/ -- Dallas, TX, June 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa, the industry’s largest community management company, has earmarked up to $25,000 to assist homeowners affected by the recent tornadoes and flooding across the Midwest through Associa’s national non-profit organization, Associa Cares.



From Texas to Pennsylvania, severe weather including flash flooding, destructive hail, and damaging winds ravaged the Midwest and produced well over 200 tornadoes, including two category EF4s. The devastation has left homes damaged and residents displaced.



“Associa Cares wanted to help provide assistance to those who have been affected by the seemingly never-ending and record-breaking storms,” stated Andrew Fortin, Associa Cares president. “A portion of the donated funds will be delivered to the Red Cross of North Texas to help local shelters. We will also be providing direct grants to those who have lost their homes to tornadoes or have been displaced by flooding. We know this is a difficult time for many people across several states and hope we can offer a little extra help.”



Associa Cares funds are distributed to families of Associa-managed and non-Associa managed communities. To donate to Associa Cares or apply for assistance, please visit our website at http://www.associacares.com/.



Associa Cares is a national nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization created to assist families and communities in crisis as a result of natural and man-made disasters. Through donations raised from Associa employees and at fundraising events across the country, Associa Cares is able to provide necessary goods and services to the families affected by these types of tragedies.



With more than 200 branch offices across North America, Associa delivers unsurpassed management and lifestyle services to nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 10,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise and trailblazing innovation. For more than 40 years, Associa has provided solutions designed to help communities achieve their vision. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.



Ashley Cantwell Associa 214-272-4107 acantwell@associaonline.com

