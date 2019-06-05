Media Advisory/Invite: TREB Market Year in Review & Outlook 2019 Economic Summit – Peel Region

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, June 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Media are invited to attend an exclusive Peel Region market year in review and outlook 2019 event hosted by the Toronto Real Estate Board (TREB).

Event:



Peel REGION – TREB Market Year in Review and Outlook 2019 Economic Summit



Date:

Friday, June 7, 2019

Time:



8:30 a.m.– 10:30 a.m.



Guests: Gurcharan (Garry) Bhaura, TREB President



The Way to GO: Effects of Transit-Supportive Development on Housing & Transportation Costs in the GTA - Pembina Institute Research Presentation

Carolyn Kim, MCIP RPP, Director, City Building | Pembina Institute



Increasing “Missing Middle” Housing Supply

Centre for Urban Research & Land Development, Ryerson University Synopsis

Jason Mercer, Chief Market Analyst, TREB



Market Year in Review & Outlook

Jason Mercer, Chief Market Analyst, TREB

Sean Simpson, Vice President, Ipsos



Location:



Mississauga Convention Centre, Salon C ǀ 75 Derry Road, Mississauga, Ontario L5W 1G3



REQUIRED: MEDIA RSVP is required for admittance

THIS IS A CLOSED MEETING/NOT OPEN TO THE PUBLIC | To reserve a seat or for more information, please email:

Mary Gallagher, Senior Manager Public Affairs maryg@trebnet.com



TREB is Canada’s largest real estate board. Over 53,000 residential and commercial TREB Members serve consumers in the Greater Toronto Area. Greater Toronto REALTORS® are passionate about their work. They are governed by a strict Code of Ethics and share a state-of-the-art Multiple Listing Service®.

