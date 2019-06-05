Media Advisory/Invite: TREB Market Year in Review & Outlook 2019 Economic Summit – Peel Region
/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, June 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Media are invited to attend an exclusive Peel Region market year in review and outlook 2019 event hosted by the Toronto Real Estate Board (TREB).
|Event:
|Peel REGION – TREB Market Year in Review and Outlook 2019 Economic Summit
|Date:
|Friday, June 7, 2019
|Time:
|8:30 a.m.– 10:30 a.m.
|Guests:
|Gurcharan (Garry) Bhaura, TREB President
The Way to GO: Effects of Transit-Supportive Development on Housing & Transportation Costs in the GTA - Pembina Institute Research Presentation
Carolyn Kim, MCIP RPP, Director, City Building | Pembina Institute
Increasing “Missing Middle” Housing Supply
Centre for Urban Research & Land Development, Ryerson University Synopsis
Jason Mercer, Chief Market Analyst, TREB
Market Year in Review & Outlook
Jason Mercer, Chief Market Analyst, TREB
Sean Simpson, Vice President, Ipsos
|Location:
|
Mississauga Convention Centre, Salon C ǀ 75 Derry Road, Mississauga, Ontario L5W 1G3
|REQUIRED:
|MEDIA RSVP is required for admittance
THIS IS A CLOSED MEETING/NOT OPEN TO THE PUBLIC | To reserve a seat or for more information, please email:
Mary Gallagher, Senior Manager Public Affairs maryg@trebnet.com
TREB is Canada’s largest real estate board. Over 53,000 residential and commercial TREB Members serve consumers in the Greater Toronto Area. Greater Toronto REALTORS® are passionate about their work. They are governed by a strict Code of Ethics and share a state-of-the-art Multiple Listing Service®.
https://www.facebook.com/TorontoRealEstateBoard
https://twitter.com/TREBhome
https://www.youtube.com/user/TREBChannel
https://www.pinterest.com/trebhome/
http://www.linkedin.com/company/treb
http://www.trebwire.com/
https://www.instagram.com/trebhome
https://soundcloud.com/trebhome/tracks
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.