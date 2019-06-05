eXp Realty Expands into Australia and UK

First Countries Outside North America

/EIN News/ -- ORLANDO, Fla., June 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eXp Realty, The Real Estate Cloud Brokerage™, and a subsidiary of eXp World Holdings, Inc. today announced its expansion into Australia and the United Kingdom at the company’s The eXp Shareholder Summit in Orlando.



eXp Realty hired experienced local teams to lead expansion and brokerage operations in each country, including:

Adam Day, International Expansion Leader for eXp Realty in the UK, has been in the local real estate industry since 1997 in various roles, including launching one of the first online estate agencies in the UK and leading it through an acquisition by the most successful property business in the UK.

Stephen Lea, International Expansion Leader for eXp Realty in Australia, has more than 20 years of experience establishing franchises and developing talent for some of the biggest names in Australian real estate. He has lived in Australia for more than two decades.

“We are excited to have the UK and Australia as our first two countries as we embark on eXp Realty’s international expansion outside of North America,” said eXp World Holdings EVP, Business Development, Jason Gesing. “We look forward to our cloud campus being populated by real estate professionals from around the globe as they conduct business, collaborate with each other and develop meaningful personal and professional relationships across borders and cultures.”

For agents, eXp Realty offers a range of technology tools and services as well as education and training to help its agents grow their business. As a subsidiary of a publicly traded company, eXp Realty uniquely offers real estate professionals within its ranks opportunities to earn stock for production and contributions to overall company growth.

eXp Realty already has established market share across North America with more than 19,000 agents. Earlier today, the company announced it is expanding in Canada and is now open for business in Saskatchewan and that it will expand to Quebec, Newfoundland and Nova Scotia throughout the summer. With these upcoming additions, eXp Realty will operate in four countries: Australia, Canada, the United Kingdom and the United States.

To learn more about becoming an eXp Realty agent, please visit:

Australia: eXpAustralia.com.au

United Kingdom: eXpestateagents.co.uk

About eXp Realty

eXp Realty is an eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: EXPI) company. eXp World Holdings also houses eXp World Technologies, LLC, which operates the VirBELA platform.

eXp Realty, The Real Estate Cloud Brokerage™, is the largest residential real estate brokerage by geography in North America. It is one of the fastest growing real estate brokerage firms in North America with more than 19,000 agents across four Canadian provinces, 50 U.S. states and the District of Columbia. As a subsidiary of a publicly traded company, eXp Realty uniquely offers real estate professionals within its ranks opportunities to earn eXp World Holdings stock for production and contributions to overall company growth.

VirBELA offers a modern, cloud-based environment focused on education and team development with clients in various industries from government to retail. VirBELA developed eXp Realty’s current cloud campus, which provides 24/7 access to collaborative tools, training and socialization for the company’s agents and staff.

For more information, please visit the company’s website at www.expworldholdings.com, or email Canadian brokerage operations at cdnops@exprealty.com.

Connect with eXp Realty and eXp World Holdings:





Media Relations Contact: Cynthia Nowak Vice president, marketing and communications, eXp Realty 360.419.5285 ext. 116 cynthia.nowak@exprealty.com Investor Relations Contact: Greg Falesnik Managing director, MZ Group – MZ North America 949.385.6449 greg.falesnik@mzgroup.us



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.