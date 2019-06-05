Rare Chinese Pottery, Works of Fine Art on Paper and Jade Jewelry Featured at Michaan’s in June

June marks the midpoint of a stellar year for Michaan's Auctions . 2019 hasbrought outstanding sales of private art collections, rare ephemera andcollectibles, and exceptional jewelry. With more superb consignments arrivingevery day, there's never been a better time to find your treasure at Michaan's.Fine jewelry is a top performer at Michaan's no matter the season. Specialist andGIA gemologist Elise Coronado provides full cataloging online and welcomesbuyers to preview each monthly sale in person on scheduled preview days or byappointment.In June the jewelry selection features some of the most coveted items at auction:diamonds, fine jade and a Rolex wristwatch. The two-carat round brilliant-cutdiamond in a platinum setting could be yours for $3,000-$5,000. Those who lovevintage might choose the estate diamond set in 14k yellow gold ($1,500-$2,500)or the sweet diamond cluster ring ($600-$800). In addition to rings there arediamond necklaces, brooches and more, a range of styles and price points todelight every buyer. The yellow gold charm bracelet, glittering with gemstonesand oozing nostalgia, is estimated at $2,500-$3,500.Several beautiful auction lots comprise GIA-certified jadeite jade. These includethe jade ring set with diamonds in white gold (estimated at $3,000-$5,000) andthe classic jade bangle ($4,000-$6,000). Another rare treasure featured in Junejewelry is coral. The red coral bead necklace is $500-$700, and the carved coralrose brooch is $300-$500.Timepieces offered at auction have a following all their own, but the appeal of aRolex is not limited to collectors and niche enthusiasts. In June Michaan’s offersthe Oyster Perpetual Datejust by Rolex. The stainless steel wristwatch with golddial and jubilee link bracelet, estimated at $1,000-$1,500, would make a fine giftfor Father’s Day or a June bridegroom.A special highlight is the boulder opal pendant necklace with rubies anddiamonds. The opal’s long and storied history, together with its mesmerizingbeauty, have made it a favorite among collectors. Estimated at $2,000-$3,000,the yellow gold necklace showcases its lovely gemstones to best advantage.Édouard Cortès (1882-1969) mastered the art of painting the city of Paris. Hiselegant street scenes of Paris and Parisians, depicted over many decades and inall kinds of weather, are treasured by collectors. In June Michaan’s offers“Boulevard de la Madeleine” ($20,000-$30,000), a twilight view of the belovedneoclassical landmark at the turn of the century. In the fading light of a typicalgray day, the mood is enhanced by street lamps and café lights, and lifted byflashes of color — a flower cart, an iconic Paris kiosk. For a Francophile collectorthere is no better prize than a Cortès painting like this one.Another leading highlight is the oil on canvas “Interior Scene” ($7,000-$10,000)by Stanislav Zhukovsky (1875-1944), whose sumptuous works capturing upperclassRussian life reach the heights of virtuosity in painting. For the glass collector,a swirling Chihuly bowl is offered at $4,500-$6,500. The wonderfullyexpressive marine paintings of Charles Herbert Woodbury, which have sold wellin recent auctions at Michaan’s, are once again featured in June. “Palm Desert,”a dazzling oil on canvas by noted California plein air painter Carl Sammons(1883-1968) is offered at $2,000-$3,000.Works on paper are especially noteworthy in June’s selection of fine art. PaulKlee, highly individual yet deeply influential, is one of the 20th century’s mostrecognized and best-loved artists. His 1921 Bauhaus color lithograph“Hoffmanneske Szene” is estimated at $15,000-$20,000. At first glance it’s a lightand playful composition of towers and small figures; a closer look hints at theoperatic struggles suggested by Klee’s title. From the great American Regionalpainter Thomas Hart Benton, a lithograph on Rives paper titled “Ten PoundHammer” is offered at $7,000-$9,000. Benton’s composition is matched inboldness by his subject. Powerful men of different races work side by side layingrailroad track, an endeavor destined to close gaps between all sorts ofAmericans. Tension rises from a locomotive belching clouds of black smoke as ithovers over the men, lending a sense of urgency to their labor. The 1930s colorwoodcut “Bound for Taos” ($5,000-$7,000), saturated with gorgeous color, is bythe printmaker Gustave Baumann (1881-1971), whose images of the AmericanSouthwest are revered by collectors and museums alike.The hunt for unique and collectible fine furniture and decorations leads manybuyers to Michaan’s each month. June offers great finds from modernistmasterworks to precious antiques. A Georg Jensen piece designed by Jensenhimself is a June highlight. The footed silver bowl with berry and leaf motifs isestimated at $2,000-$2,500. Another top lot is the set of famille rose porcelainplates ($1,500-$2,500) custom-made by 18th Century Chinese artisans for exportto a prominent early American statesman. The lovely pieces decorated with ariver scene and figures of Chinese immortals belonged to New York GovernorDeWitt Clinton and his wife Maria, whose initials adorn some of the pieces.Bearing the initials “LD” and attributed to French cabinetmaker Louis Delaitre, theornate but graceful Louis XV marble-topped commode de tombeau is estimatedat $6,000-$8,000. Dating to the second quarter of the 18th century, it is olderthan the French Republic itself. A highlight from the mid-20th century is theetched bronze asymmetrical coffee table by Philip and Kelvin Laverne. From their“House of Chan” series of Chinoiserie tables, this sensational piece is estimatedat $4,000-$6,000.Complementing the estate furnishings in this sale are many fine handmadecarpets, their quality hearkening to a bygone era and age further deepening theirbeauty. The Caucasian cloudband Kazak rug is just one example, estimated at$600-$800. The cloudband is an undulating motif that mimics cloud shapes, adesign originating in China and often interpreted by Middle Eastern weavers.In May, Michaan’s introduced Property from a San Francisco Collection featuringmany Asian art treasures. The sale of this exceptional property continues atthe June 8th Gallery Auction where Chinese porcelains are among the tophighlights. Rare colors and glazes will delight collectors. Dingyao stoneware isfeatured. Estimates range from several hundred dollars to over $2,000 perauction lot. Carved jade and marble objects and a massive carved wood figure($8,000-$10,000) are offered. Figures of Buddha, archaistic bronzes and anImperial edict are just a few of the fine collectibles.In addition to this collection, the Asian art department offers outstanding pieces inJune such as the rare ‘number two’ Jun ware narcissus bowl ($200,000-$300,000). Numbered Jun ware, esteemed for their beautiful opalescent blue andpurple glazes, were favored by emperors for centuries and today are found in theworld’s finest museum collections of Chinese pottery. Also offered, at $150,000-$250,000, is the oil gray glazed pear-shape Guan vase, a thinly potted piece withdelicate craquelure suffusing the creamy glaze. The superb Yuan/Ming dynastyblue and white dragon vase, offered at $80,000 - $120,000, is a fine example ofthe lovely yuhuchunping (pear-shaped) form. Another June highlight is the figuralpainting ($10,000-$15,000) attributed to Qiu Ying (1494-1552).Michaan’s full June Gallery Auction catalog will be available online and may bepreviewed in person on scheduled preview days prior to the June 8th auction.



