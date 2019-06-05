Michaan’s Auctions
Rare Chinese Pottery, Works of Fine Art on Paper and Jade Jewelry Featured at Michaan’s in JuneALAMEDA, CA, USA, June 5, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PRE SALE PRESS RELEASE!
Gallery Auction
Saturday June 8 at 10am
June 2, 7 and day of sale
Michaan’s Auctions
2751 Todd Street
Alameda, CA 94501
June marks the midpoint of a stellar year for Michaan’s Auctions. 2019 has
brought outstanding sales of private art collections, rare ephemera and
collectibles, and exceptional jewelry. With more superb consignments arriving
every day, there’s never been a better time to find your treasure at Michaan’s.
Fine jewelry is a top performer at Michaan’s no matter the season. Specialist and
GIA gemologist Elise Coronado provides full cataloging online and welcomes
buyers to preview each monthly sale in person on scheduled preview days or by
appointment.
In June the jewelry selection features some of the most coveted items at auction:
diamonds, fine jade and a Rolex wristwatch. The two-carat round brilliant-cut
diamond in a platinum setting could be yours for $3,000-$5,000. Those who love
vintage might choose the estate diamond set in 14k yellow gold ($1,500-$2,500)
or the sweet diamond cluster ring ($600-$800). In addition to rings there are
diamond necklaces, brooches and more, a range of styles and price points to
delight every buyer. The yellow gold charm bracelet, glittering with gemstones
and oozing nostalgia, is estimated at $2,500-$3,500.
Several beautiful auction lots comprise GIA-certified jadeite jade. These include
the jade ring set with diamonds in white gold (estimated at $3,000-$5,000) and
the classic jade bangle ($4,000-$6,000). Another rare treasure featured in June
jewelry is coral. The red coral bead necklace is $500-$700, and the carved coral
rose brooch is $300-$500.
Timepieces offered at auction have a following all their own, but the appeal of a
Rolex is not limited to collectors and niche enthusiasts. In June Michaan’s offers
the Oyster Perpetual Datejust by Rolex. The stainless steel wristwatch with gold
dial and jubilee link bracelet, estimated at $1,000-$1,500, would make a fine gift
for Father’s Day or a June bridegroom.
A special highlight is the boulder opal pendant necklace with rubies and
diamonds. The opal’s long and storied history, together with its mesmerizing
beauty, have made it a favorite among collectors. Estimated at $2,000-$3,000,
the yellow gold necklace showcases its lovely gemstones to best advantage.
Édouard Cortès (1882-1969) mastered the art of painting the city of Paris. His
elegant street scenes of Paris and Parisians, depicted over many decades and in
all kinds of weather, are treasured by collectors. In June Michaan’s offers
“Boulevard de la Madeleine” ($20,000-$30,000), a twilight view of the beloved
neoclassical landmark at the turn of the century. In the fading light of a typical
gray day, the mood is enhanced by street lamps and café lights, and lifted by
flashes of color — a flower cart, an iconic Paris kiosk. For a Francophile collector
there is no better prize than a Cortès painting like this one.
Another leading highlight is the oil on canvas “Interior Scene” ($7,000-$10,000)
by Stanislav Zhukovsky (1875-1944), whose sumptuous works capturing upperclass
Russian life reach the heights of virtuosity in painting. For the glass collector,
a swirling Chihuly bowl is offered at $4,500-$6,500. The wonderfully
expressive marine paintings of Charles Herbert Woodbury, which have sold well
in recent auctions at Michaan’s, are once again featured in June. “Palm Desert,”
a dazzling oil on canvas by noted California plein air painter Carl Sammons
(1883-1968) is offered at $2,000-$3,000.
Works on paper are especially noteworthy in June’s selection of fine art. Paul
Klee, highly individual yet deeply influential, is one of the 20th century’s most
recognized and best-loved artists. His 1921 Bauhaus color lithograph
“Hoffmanneske Szene” is estimated at $15,000-$20,000. At first glance it’s a light
and playful composition of towers and small figures; a closer look hints at the
operatic struggles suggested by Klee’s title. From the great American Regional
painter Thomas Hart Benton, a lithograph on Rives paper titled “Ten Pound
Hammer” is offered at $7,000-$9,000. Benton’s composition is matched in
boldness by his subject. Powerful men of different races work side by side laying
railroad track, an endeavor destined to close gaps between all sorts of
Americans. Tension rises from a locomotive belching clouds of black smoke as it
hovers over the men, lending a sense of urgency to their labor. The 1930s color
woodcut “Bound for Taos” ($5,000-$7,000), saturated with gorgeous color, is by
the printmaker Gustave Baumann (1881-1971), whose images of the American
Southwest are revered by collectors and museums alike.
The hunt for unique and collectible fine furniture and decorations leads many
buyers to Michaan’s each month. June offers great finds from modernist
masterworks to precious antiques. A Georg Jensen piece designed by Jensen
himself is a June highlight. The footed silver bowl with berry and leaf motifs is
estimated at $2,000-$2,500. Another top lot is the set of famille rose porcelain
plates ($1,500-$2,500) custom-made by 18th Century Chinese artisans for export
to a prominent early American statesman. The lovely pieces decorated with a
river scene and figures of Chinese immortals belonged to New York Governor
DeWitt Clinton and his wife Maria, whose initials adorn some of the pieces.
Bearing the initials “LD” and attributed to French cabinetmaker Louis Delaitre, the
ornate but graceful Louis XV marble-topped commode de tombeau is estimated
at $6,000-$8,000. Dating to the second quarter of the 18th century, it is older
than the French Republic itself. A highlight from the mid-20th century is the
etched bronze asymmetrical coffee table by Philip and Kelvin Laverne. From their
“House of Chan” series of Chinoiserie tables, this sensational piece is estimated
at $4,000-$6,000.
Complementing the estate furnishings in this sale are many fine handmade
carpets, their quality hearkening to a bygone era and age further deepening their
beauty. The Caucasian cloudband Kazak rug is just one example, estimated at
$600-$800. The cloudband is an undulating motif that mimics cloud shapes, a
design originating in China and often interpreted by Middle Eastern weavers.
In May, Michaan’s introduced Property from a San Francisco Collection featuring
many Asian art treasures. The sale of this exceptional property continues at
the June 8th Gallery Auction where Chinese porcelains are among the top
highlights. Rare colors and glazes will delight collectors. Dingyao stoneware is
featured. Estimates range from several hundred dollars to over $2,000 per
auction lot. Carved jade and marble objects and a massive carved wood figure
($8,000-$10,000) are offered. Figures of Buddha, archaistic bronzes and an
Imperial edict are just a few of the fine collectibles.
In addition to this collection, the Asian art department offers outstanding pieces in
June such as the rare ‘number two’ Jun ware narcissus bowl ($200,000-
$300,000). Numbered Jun ware, esteemed for their beautiful opalescent blue and
purple glazes, were favored by emperors for centuries and today are found in the
world’s finest museum collections of Chinese pottery. Also offered, at $150,000-
$250,000, is the oil gray glazed pear-shape Guan vase, a thinly potted piece with
delicate craquelure suffusing the creamy glaze. The superb Yuan/Ming dynasty
blue and white dragon vase, offered at $80,000 - $120,000, is a fine example of
the lovely yuhuchunping (pear-shaped) form. Another June highlight is the figural
painting ($10,000-$15,000) attributed to Qiu Ying (1494-1552).
Michaan’s full June Gallery Auction catalog will be available online and may be
previewed in person on scheduled preview days prior to the June 8th auction.
