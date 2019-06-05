eMARINE Global Awarded RMS Development Project from Hyundai Global Services

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA, June 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eMARINE Global, Inc. (OTC: EMRN), a leading provider of information and communications technology (ICT) for the maritime industry, signed a contract with Hyundai Global Services (Hyundai) to develop Remote Maintenance System (RMS) for new build ships delivered by the world-leading shipbuilder.



The RMS system will enable ship owners to remotely monitor navigation status, weather conditions, engine operation status, and other critical system operations on a 24/7 basis, providing anytime anywhere access.

Under a previous contract with Hyundai, eMARINE Global developed the Marine IoT devices that are attached on shipboard equipment to acquire and transfer operational data to its cloud-based RMS system.

“The development of an RMS platform for Hyundai Global Services further secures our leadership position in the growing Marine IoT space,” stated Ung Gyu Kim, Chairman and CEO. “We look forward to deepening our relationship with Hyundai as we work together to develop a smart ship application that delivers customer satisfaction and the value-added features the market demands.”

Founded in 2001 and based in South Korea, eMARINE Global is working with a growing base of marquee customers to achieve maritime ICT convergence through fully integrated products and services, offering state-of-the-art e-navigation, marine Internet of Things (IoT), and marine big data solutions, primarily in Korea with near-term expansion into U.S. and Chinese markets.

About eMARINE Global, Inc.

eMARINE is a provider of information and communications technology in the maritime industry. Specifically, eMARINE provides solutions for collection, integration and display of maritime information abroad and ashore by electronic means to enhance berth to berth navigation and related services. These solutions provide the most efficient means to secure the safety of life at sea and to protect the marine environment. All products and services are offered through subscription, installation, updates and/or maintenance contracts.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements preceded by, followed by, or that otherwise include the words “believe”, “anticipate”, “estimate”, “expect”, “intend”, “plan”, “project”, “prospects”, “outlook”, and similar words or expressions, or future or conditional verbs such as “will”, “should”, “would”, “may”, and “could” are generally forward-looking in nature and not historical facts.

These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the Company’s actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any anticipated results, performance, or achievements. The Company disclaims any intention to, and undertakes no obligation to, revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, a future event, or otherwise.

Contact:

Dave Gentry

RedChip Companies

407-644-4256, ext. 104

dave@redchip.com

